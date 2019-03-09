Meghan Markle Reveals That She Doesn’t Look At Social Media

"My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity," Meghan Markle said.

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has been thrust into the ever-present spotlight that watches her at every turn. Ever since the announcement of her engagement with Prince Harry broke, the media analyzed every aspect of her life, appearance, and dress. Personal details involving her family and background were published by magazines and newspapers for all to read. While many of the comments about Markle are positive, there are a great deal of people that criticize the Duchess based off of what they read about her online. In an effort to remain positive, Markle recently revealed that she doesn’t look at social media, according to Fox News.

Because so much of her life is public, Markle tries to cling onto every aspect of privacy that she can get. Because of this, she and Prince Harry made the decision to not publicly release any details about their royal baby that is expected this spring. They have kept the child’s name, gender and exact due date all a secret. In addition, Markle doesn’t hold any public social media accounts and has stayed primarily offline since her engagement.

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Duchess spoke at King’s College in London as part of a panel focused on influential women. During the panel, she was asked whether or not she ever checks platforms such as Twitter. She responded saying that she prefers to focus on action rather than what people are saying about her.

“My personal decision is to not to feed into negativity and be more cause-driven, action-based. For me it’s a tricky one, because I’m not part of any of that. I don’t look at it. Sorry, no. For me that is my personal preference. But I do read The Economist.”

Markle is inspired by influential women that are doing their part to positively impact the world around them. When she does read the news, she is drawn towards articles that focus on positive change. This is why she is such a firm supporter of The Economist. She also encouraged others to shift their attention away from that which could be causing them inner turmoil.

“Things that are really talking about how the role of women is really shifting and changing. That’s key. Focus your energy there and not on the stuff that is perhaps muddling you.”

Markle went on to say that she hopes that the child she and Prince Harry raise is a feminist.