Thomas Lennon To Star In ‘Richard Lovely,’ New Comedy Pilot For Fox

Actor Thomas Lennon, known for his hilarious roles in television shows such as The Odd Couple and Reno 911!, has been cast in a new pilot for Fox called Richard Lovely.

Variety reported that the single-camera comedy will focus on a disgruntled children’s book author, Richard Lovely, who has written a best-selling series based on the character Mr. Mouse. Lennon will play Lovely, who “doesn’t hate children, but rather just everything about them.”

After a publicity mess involving a wise 9-year-old kid, Mr. Mouse comes to life and Lovely is forced into an odd father-son relationship that will shake up his life.

Richard Lovely comes from the mind of writer and executive producer Billy Finnigan, who has worked on Netflix’s Grace and Frankie and ABC’s The Real O’Neals.

The pilot, which will be directed by Alex Hardcastle (You’re the Worst), will also feature actress Wendie Malick, according to Deadline. The 68-year-old, who also has a recurring role on ABC’s American Housewife, will play the title character’s mother, Alana, who loves her son, but loves herself a whole lot more.

Additionally, Nicole Sun has been cast as Lovely’s neighbor, Lindsay, Variety reported earlier this week. She is a recently divorced woman who is adjusting to life as a single mom. Sun has several acting credits, but has mostly worked in Hollywood as a writer on shows such as Dr. Ken and A.P. Bio.

Lennon was previously attached to another Fox pilot, the comedy Dan the Weatherman. However, Variety noted that the network decided to completely pass on the project.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Meanwhile, in a case of life imitating art — or is it the other way around? — the 48-year-old actor released his first novel, Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles, on March 5. The 304-page Amulet Books hardcover is the first in a planned series for children between the ages of 10 and 14.

Ronan Boyle is a socially awkward 14-year-old who works for a secret Irish police force, the Garda, that handles the wrongdoings of magical creatures, including leprechauns, harpies, and monsters. He has joined the organization to help his parents get out of jail after they were framed for a crime that they did not commit.

“Perhaps the finest children’s novel of all-time (in the ever-burgeoning leprechaun crime-drama sub-genre). Equal parts JK Rowling and Douglas Adams, which, y’know… aint’ a bad thing,” said musician “Weird Al” Yankovic about his close friend Lennon’s book.

“A touching, funny read for smart kids young and old. Flat-out laughed out loud,” added actor Patton Oswalt.