Kellyanne Conway’s Husband Says Donald Trump Wants To Make America A ‘Banana Republic’

George Conway made the comments during a forum in Washington.

George Conway is unrelenting.

The attorney and husband of Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump, is a vociferous critic of the current administration. Despite his wife’s allegiance to the president, George Conway does not mince his words when it comes to scrutinizing Trump’s presidency. Speaking at a law forum in Washington’s George Law School, Conway said that America would become a “banana republic” if its president could decide who could or could not be prosecuted by the Justice Department.

Conway, who is one of the founders of the conservative Checks and Balances organization, referred to Trump’s treatment of his former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“We have a president who actually criticized his own attorney general on political grounds… because the attorney general allowed the indictment of two congressmen who were supporters of the president.”

Conway was referring to Sessions allowing the indictments of Representatives Chris Collins, who is accused of insider trading and lying to federal investigators, and Duncan Hunter, who is accused of pocketing more than $250,000 in campaign funds, according to The Huffington Post.

Trump had called for the arrests of some members of his own Justice Department for continuing the investigation into alleged Russian collusion with his campaign. Trump had shared a meme last year which showed a number of people behind bars, including special counsel Robert Mueller, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, among others. Conway warned that such a situation is alien to America’s democracy.

“If people were to get indicted or not indicted on the basis of whether the president likes them, we wouldn’t have a republic. We’d have a banana republic,” he said.

Kellyanne Conway’s attorney husband slammed Trump’s threats to democracy at a legal forum. https://t.co/qgQyahYr8U — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 9, 2019

Conway also came down hard on Trump’s continuous attacks on the American press, pointing out that encouraging acts of violence against journalists went against the constitution of the country. He asked his audience to imagine a state where a president could introduce laws to make dissent illegal, saying what Trump was doing threatened the democratic fabric of the nation.

“What would happen if it became real government policy that the press is the enemy of the people” and the press was threatened with retribution for “criticizing, say, the president?” he asked.

“You can’t have a free country with that.”

Conway’s comments against President Trump was a rare departure from a man who often takes to Twitter to decry his policy decisions but hardly speaks at public forums. It will leave many wondering if George Conway is set for a more public role in the future as the Trump administration prepares for another tough battle in 2020.