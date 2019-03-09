Tristan Thompson’s Rumored New Girlfriend Annoyed By Dating Speculation, Per ‘HL’

Tristan Thompson is said to be moving on after splitting with Khloe Kardashian last month. The NBA star was spotted in New York City with model Karizma Ramirez on two separate occasions, and has now sparked dating rumors.

According to Hollywood Life, Tristan Thompson and Karizma Ramirez were seen having dinner together in NYC two times in the past week. However, Karizma claims that she’s not dating Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, and is said to be annoyed by the rumors that she’s his new girlfriend.

“Karizma is upset by all the rumors that she’s dating Tristan. Karizma’s telling people that it’s all getting blown out of proportion and swears nothing has happened between her and Tristan,” an insider tells the outlet.

“She hardly knows him and hates that people are just assuming there’s something going on with them. She’s only hung out with Tristan a couple of times with friends after he told her he was broken up with Khloe, she would never want to disrespect Khloe. Karizma is very clear she and Tristan are not dating, she’s just barely getting to know him,” the source added of the alleged relationship between the model and the basketball player following his dramatic split.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson and Karizma Ramirez allegedly met through the basketball player’s teammate, Jordan Clarkson.

TMZ claims that Tristan and Karizma have been photographed together on more than one occasion in the Big Apple, which started off with dinner at Nobu. However, the outlet claims that both of the pair’s outings have been in group settings, with Clarkson in attendance with Ramirez as his guest.

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr reports that Tristan was spotted out again with another woman in Miami. Photos of the athlete sitting poolside with a mystery woman surfaced on Friday while the Cavs were in Florida to take on the Miami Heat.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Khloe Kardashian is not surprised that her baby daddy is already finding new women to spend time with in the days following their split.

Kardashian has reportedly come to terms with the end of her relationship after Thompson was busted cheating on her for the second time in the span of a year, this time with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Khloe is now said to be focused on the daughter she shares with Tristan, her career, and her family.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s split when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.