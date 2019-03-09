R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend’s Mother Says Singer Beat Her Daughter

R. Kelly was arrested two weeks ago after numerous allegations that he sexually abused three teenagers and another woman dating back more than two decades. Since then, he has been released on a bond, given an explosive and emotional interview with Gayle King during which he proclaimed his innocence, and be re-arrested after failing to pay $161,000 in child support.

At this point, he remains in custody, but while he’s behind bars more and more dirt from his past is being dug up publicly. According to CBS News, Michelle Kramer, the mother of one of Kelly’s ex-girlfriends, Dominique Gardner, explained the state her daughter was in by the time their relationship ended.

“The beatings, extension cords, anything you could think of. Told her he would throw her out a f**king window,” Kramer said of the abuse Gardner faced. “When my daughter came home she was 98 pounds. When she left to be with him she was 125. I can’t understand, how somebody say they love you, and in the same breath spit in your motherf**king face.”

Despite the horrific accusations leveled at Kelly, his current two live-in girlfriends, 23-year-old Jocelyn Savage and 21-year-old Azriel Clary, have stated they are fully behind him and have no intention of leaving him during this ordeal. Kramer doesn’t feel this is surprising, despite knowing what her daughter and other previous lovers of the R&B singer have gone through at his hands.

“It’s like a drug. You can’t get nobody off a drug. They got to be ready to get off when they want to. And they’re not ready yet.”

Two of Kelly’s other accusers have reacted to his interview with King, during which he cried, claimed he was “fighting for his life,” and jumped angrily out of his chair to start yelling about the injustice of the accusations.

Both of the women admitted that Kelly’s bizarre behavior during the interview is nothing new to them, having witnessed his “pattern of rage” before during their relationships with him. Asante McGee explained her adverse reaction to watching the interview, Spin reported.

“When he started screaming, it terrified me. I know the type of monster he is, and I know he would cry at the drop of a dime, he’s a great performer.”

Kelly faces 10 counts of aggravated assault, and could face up to seven years in prison for each if he is found guilty, The Inquisitr previously reported.