Kelly Brook Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Bold Red Dress On Instagram

Kelly Brook put her curvy figure on full display for her Instagram followers today.

Kelly Brook put her hourglass figure on full display in her latest Instagram snap. The 39-year-old model rocked a form-flattering bold red dress that perfectly hugged her curvaceous frame in all the right places.

Standing in front of a solid grey background, her creamy smooth pale complexion and simple hairstyle made her vibrant snug ensemble the main focus of the steamy snapshot. The TV personality flashed her pearly whites in huge smile as she placed her hands in different places on along her curvy lower half.

The deep v-neckline of the dress also caused her to spill out of the top showing off a generous amount of cleavage. Brook’s brown and blonde tresses were styled with loose curls as they framed her face and flowed down her chest.

Posted less than 20 hours ago, her one million Instagram followers wasted no time showering this fierce tribute to International Women’s Day with just shy of 18,000 likes and nearly 150 comments.

As most of her social media followers know, Kelly is a paid partner for SlimFast and has struggled a great deal with weight loss and weight gain. Many of her followers noted that the brunette bombshell should be careful not to slim too much as they didn’t want her to dial back her curvy figure too much.

“The best HOURGLASS body in the world,” one of her followers exclaimed in the comments.

A second follower agreed: “You have the most beautiful figure in the world.”

“Oh my god kelly you still look absolutely amazing,” a third chimed in.

Brook has been fairly active on Instagram the past week. Just two days ago, the model turned the heat up for her followers as she shared a photo of herself unzipping a snug top putting nearly all of her bare bosom on full display.

The photo featured the TV personality seductively shoving her fist in her mouth as her long brunette locks appeared to be flowing in a gust of wind.

Unsurprisingly, the busty display which left little to the imagination was well-received by her huge Instagram following as it pulled in over 34,000 likes in just 48 hours. Many couldn’t help but take to the comment section of the photo to share their thoughts on her exposed bust.

“Nearly choked! WOW! HOT HOT HOT,” one follower said as they chased their comment with fire emoticons.

A second jested: “I don’t believe that zipper would be able to close.”

Many leaving comments blamed Kelly’s steaming figure as the reason for global warming.