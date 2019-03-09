Khloe Kardashian Needs An ‘Intervention’ Says ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Patti Stanger

Khloe Kardashian seems to have knack for picking the wrong men, and Millionaire Matchmaker, Pattie Stanger, wants to help her learn to choose romantic partners that are better suited for her following her split with baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

According to Hollywood life, Patti Stanger says she would love to work with Khoe Kardashian whenever she’s ready to get back into the dating game now that she’s single.

As many fans know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star split with Tristan Thompson last month after it was reported that he had cheated on her with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Before that, Khloe was married to NBA player Lamar Odom, who also reportedly cheated on her and struggled with substance abuse issues as well.

“I’d love to do an intervention on her. I’d love to help her. I’d love to do a vibration on her so that these a******s don’t come into her life. Or any of their lives! Kylie has it too. What I’m trying to say is when you’re that successful and you’re that powerful, which those kids are — they created an empire — let’s give them due where the due is credit. They put brunettes back on the market as far as I’m concerned.”

Patti Stanger went on to reveal that Khloe Kardashian used to tell her that she was going to swear off athletes, but then she got involved with Tristan Thompson, who embarrassed and hurt her when he was caught cheating the first time last April while Khloe was nine months pregnant with the couple’s daughter, True.

Kardashian decided to stay with Thompson in Cleveland and work on their relationship. When the NBA season was over, the couple came home to L.A. with their baby girl, and moved into her Calabasas mansion. However, when the time came for Tristan to head back to Ohio for work, Khloe decided to stay behind in L.A. with her friends and family.

Nearly a year later, Thompson was said to have made a move on Jordyn Woods, whom has very close ties to the Kardashian family. Khloe finally ended the relationship, and is now in the process of moving on from her baby daddy, however hard that may be.

Stanger claims that Thompson may have been intimated and jealous by Kardashian’s power and standing, which may be one of the reasons he’s been acting out.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this month.