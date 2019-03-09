Watch Atlético Madrid Vs. CD Leganés Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Madrid Derby Live Online

Atlético Madrid need a win to stay in the La Liga title race, in Saturday's Madrid derby against CD Leganés.

Atlético Madrid are a team with plenty on their minds, as they head into the weekend’s Madrid derby match against the fan-favorite “Cucumber Growers” from the city’s outskirts, CD Leganés. Owning a monumental 2-0 lead over Italian champions Juventus after one leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 eliminator, as the BBC reported, the Atléti must face the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side again on Tuesday. But first, they need to secure a win in the derby match to keep their longshot, but not out-of-reach, La Liga title hopes alive when they host Leganés in a match that will live stream from the Wanda.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Atlético Madrid vs. CD Leganés Saturday La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:15 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, March 9, at the iconic, 68,000-seat Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:15 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 10:15 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 7:15 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 11:15 p.m. on Saturday evening, China Standard Time, while in India, the live stream starts at 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, India Standard Time.

With the Champions League final also set to be played at the Wanda, Atlético Madrid have an added motivation to get there. At the same time, sitting seven points behind FC Barcelona, per Sky Sports, Atlético must win to keep pace or even — in the unlikely event that the defending champions lose later on Saturday — close to within four points of the top.

The second-place side will have to do it against their Madrid rivals without Captain Diego Godin, who will sit out with a thigh strain in hopes that he will be ready to take on Juventus just three days later, according to Fox Sports.

French striker Antoine Griezmann leads Atlético Madrid with 12 goals. Angel Martinez / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Atlético Madrid vs. CD Leganés La Liga Madrid derby showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans without a BeIn Sports cable or satellite subscription, there is a way to watch the Madrid derby showdown stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may register for a free trial of a streaming TV package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but both comes with a seven day free trial. In that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Rojiblancos vs. Los Pepineros match live stream for free.

Another way to live stream the Saturday derby in countries around the world will be offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 27 La Liga match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Atlético Madrid vs. CD Leganés will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown, while in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga Madrid derby.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Atlético Madrid vs. CD Leganés, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.