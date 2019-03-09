Internet Slams Donald Trump For Hypocrisy After He Calls Democrats ‘Anti-Jewish’

It seems that past remarks which Donald Trump made about Jewish people and Neo-Nazis have come back to haunt him, in light of recent statements the president has made regarding the Democratic Party.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donald Trump made some controversial statements against the Democratic Party in a short question-and-answer session with reporters outside the White House. During the brief Q&A, the president referred to the Democrats as “the anti-Jewish party.”

Trump’s comments come the day that the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bipartisan resolution which condemns anti-Semitism and other instances of hatred against religious groups. The resolution was pre-empted prompted by recent comments made by Rep. Ilhan (D.-Minn.), which were considered to have referenced long-standing stereotypes regarding Jewish people, money, and their influence on politics.

In light of Trump’s recent condemnation of the Democratic Party, several politicians, journalists, and activists have taken issue with the president, stemming from past statements he’s made.

As reported by Haaretz, many have taken note of a recent tweet from Donald Trump, which some have pointed out as hypocritical.

“It is shameful that House Democrats won’t take a stronger stand against Anti-Semitism in their conference,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Anti-Semitism has fueled atrocities throughout history and it’s inconceivable they will not act to condemn it!”

Rep. Jim Himes (D.-Conn.) pointed out that Trump has previously referred to Neo-Nazi’s as “good people.”

“Guy who says there were “good people on both sides” of a Nazi march weighs in. And, as usual, lies…” Himes wrote on Twitter.

In this particular case, Rep. Himes misspoke when referring to Trump’s past comments. As previously reported by The Atlantic, President Trump defended a group of white nationalists, stating that some of them were “very fine people.” Those comments were made following the Unite the Right rally which took place in Charlottesville, Virginia, on August 11 and 12 of 2017. On the second day of the rally, riots and violence broke out around the city, and one white supremacist ran his car into a crowd of counter-protestors, injuring many, and killing Heather Meyer, a 32-year-old paralegal.

Forgot about this one… pic.twitter.com/NXFs1rjUj1 — Adam Best (@adamcbest) March 6, 2019

Rep. Himes was not the only one to take issue with Donald Trump’s statements. Sam Stein, of The Daily Beast, referenced past tweets made by the president.

“The guy who tweeted out an image of Hillary Clinton over a Star of David and piles of money, who said Jewish donors controlled pols with their money, and who excused Neo Nazis is DEEPLY worried about Anti-Semitism fueling atrocities,” Stein wrote on Twitter.

Other Twitter users replied to Donald Trump’s aforementioned tweet. Actress Mia Farrow joined in with her own post on Twitter.