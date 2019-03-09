James McAvoy’s Oscar Night Shirt To Raise Money For Children’s Charity

McAvoy's celebrity autographed white shirt will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

Actor James McAvoy is keeping his promise by auctioning off the tuxedo shirt he wore to this year’s Oscars. The actor, who recently hosted Saturday Night Live, had a variety of stars sign his dress shirt with a red sharpie, and now the shirt will be auctioned off to benefit the Ronald McDonald House in New York City.

The Hollywood Reporter says that McAvoy, 39, had his shirt signed by stars like Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, Charlize Theron, Taylor Swift and more, all to benefit the children’s charity. The actor found a red sharpie on the ground at the awards show, and started making the rounds, asking friends to sign his tuxedo shirt. Now the shirt is up for auction on Prizeo where for a minimum donation of $10, fans can win the Hollywood collectible.

McAvoy says that what started as a drink-fueled idea now will be able to help the families of sick kids.

“When I found a Sharpie lying on the floor, I just asked people to totally deface my beautiful white shirt. Sure, it was an off-the-cuff, alcohol-infused idea, but now I get to auction it off and raise money for an organization that means a lot to me!”

McAvoy chose the Ronald McDonald House as he has visited several times before, and wants to help. Ruth Browne, CEO and president of Ronald McDonald House New York says that the actor has gone “above and beyond” to do his part.

“James has been a strong supporter of the House for several years through our relationship with MDC Productions and we are so appreciative of his generosity of time that he has given to the families of Ronald McDonald House New York who have a child fighting pediatric cancer.”

On his Instagram page, McAvoy reached out to “shirt and megastar lovers” for a chance to win the memento, tagging all of the celebrities who signed the tuxedo shirt. He stresses that the money will all go to help the families of children battling cancer.

McAvoy says that beyond the autographs on the shirt he has identified, there are several more that they are still working on, but regardless, the formal wear shirt is a one of a kind item. The Ronald McDonald House at East 73rd Street in Manhattan is located near eight major hospitals and can accommodate 95 families at one time. In addition to food and lodging, the program offers classes, transportation and camaraderie among families and patients.