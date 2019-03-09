Sofia Richie Shows Off Legs In See-Through Pants

Sofia Richie was spotted showing off her toned legs in a pair of see-through leggings this week.

According to The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was seen in Beverly Hills on Thursday, as she seemed to be decked out in her best gym glam. The model was spotted looking chic as she sported an all-black ensemble for the outing.

Paparazzi snapped photos of Richie sporing a black Alexander Wang crewneck sweatshirt with a pair of sheer leggings, that showed off her long, lean legs thanks to the see-through elements of the pants. The leggings are reportedly by the brand KITH, and cost a whopping $115 for fans who want to replicate Richie’s trendy and sporty look.

Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, also sported a pair of black sneakers, carried a black leather Prada handbag with gold accents, and donned a pair of dark, cat eye sunglasses.

Richie’s blonde hair was pulled back into her signature style of a sleek bun on top of her head. She also wore a minimal makeup look, which included a bronzed glow, some pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy light pink color on her lips. She did not have her boyfriend, Scott Disick, with her for the outing.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie is often criticized for her relationship with Scott Disick, who is 15 years older than she is. However, sources tell Hollywood Life that the model doesn’t get upset by the hateful comments she often gets online about her relationship, and simply just ignores them.

“Sofia has always been mature for her age. Her older sister Nicole really had a hand in helping raise her, so she’s always grown up around adults. Although she’d prefer to not be trolled for dating someone so much older, she clearly doesn’t care what others think as it’s not affecting her relationship,” an insider told the outlet.

In addition, some fans accuse Sofia of trying to look like Scott’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, whom he shares three children with, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“Sofia has always thought Kourtney was beautiful, however, she’s not trying to copy or imitate her style or look whatsoever,” the source stated.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following her on Instagram, and watch Scott Disick on the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns to the E! network later this month.