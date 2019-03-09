Celebrities Love The Keto Diet, But New Studies Suggest It Could Be Seriously Unhealthy

Jillian Michaels has long loathed the diet which causes problems with brain cognition, hydration, and also creates flu-like symptoms.

One of the most popular celebrity diets that’s now being utilized by both Hollywood entertainers and everyday people is known as the ketogenic diet. Keto suppresses the appetite and causes weight loss, which seems to justify why many celebrities and dieticians advocate diet. The ketogenic diet’s supporters, however, often overlook the negative affects of the diet on their bodies. New research suggests that the ketogenic diet may not only harm the body in a variety of ways, but it can also be extremely unhealthy over time.

We’ve all heard the celebrity success stories about the ketogenic diet. Al Roker, meteorologist on the Today Show, quickly lost ten pounds on the plan. Likewise, Kourtney Kardashian started using the diet in 2017, dropped weight, and praised the diet’s success.

“[It’s been a] really positive experience for me,” Kardashian said about the diet, according to People.

Of course, not all celebrities have seen the ketogenic diet in a positive light since its popularity grew. Celebrity trainer Jillian Michaels has often spoken out against the diet. The diet encourages people to eat fat and animal protein often, foods that Michaels knows people should not focus on ingesting.

“Your cells, your macro molecules, are literally made up of protein, fat, carbohydrates, nucleic acids. When you do not eat one of the three macro nutrients — those three things I just mentioned — you’re starving yourselves,” Michaels said, according to People. “Those macro nutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and wellbeing. Each and every one of them.”

New research into nutrition and health suggests that Michaels has been right all along. Alix Turoff, who is a dietitian and personal trainer, agrees with Michaels and notes that people often focus on the positives of a ketogenic diet more than the consequences, according to Shape. There are several drawbacks to the plan. For instance, we still are not aware of how low-carb diets might affect people in the long-term. Science can’t determine if these individuals will regain the weight or experience other health problems.

Another ketogenic diet concern is known as “Keto flu,” and many who have experienced that side effect immediately ditch the diet. As your body starts to adjust to the diet, many people suffer severe flu-like symptoms as they get used to the lack of carbohydrates. This flu-like phase can last for several days, or even weeks. According to Shape, Jennifer M. Brown, R.D., a nutrition professor from Arizona State University, says the Keto flu creates a horrible feeling of sickness when it happens.

The ketogenic diet also creates dehydration and flushes out not only too much water from your system, but also the electrolytes you need to maintain your energy levels. Eating less carbs depletes glycogen in your muscles and your liver, meaning you make less insulin. So, the initial weight loss you’ll experience is mostly water weight, and you’re actually dropping fluids that your body needs. Your brain also needs glucose to function correctly, and since the diet cuts back on glucose production, you’ll experience problems with cognition.

“Your brain runs on glucose,” Adrien Paczosa, a dietician and trainer said, according to Shape. “When you cut out carbs, your body has to ‘make’ carbs from breaking down other parts of the body. This results in what I like to call a hungry brain. You experience slower cognition, memory loss, headaches, and confusion. Also, those who suffer from depression and anxiety may have higher levels of those periods when not eating carbs on a regular basis.”

