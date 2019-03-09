Beth Chapman & Duane ‘Dog’ Apprehend Fugitive Facing A Child Sex Charge

Beth Chapman may be battling against a horrific cancer diagnosis at the moment, but she is still working hard alongside her husband Duane “Dog” Chapman to bring criminals to justice.

On the Friday filming of their WGN America Series Dog’s Most Wanted, the pair were able to negotiate the surrender of a potentially dangerous criminal who is accused of rape and sexual battery of a minor child, according to Fox News 8.

The couple were in Covington, Louisiana, when they apprehended 39-year-old Jinel Sexton. They were able to hand him over to the investigating authorities involved in Sexton’s case.

His arrest warrant was issued in September last year following his disappearance after taking out a $200,000 bond. This time he has been arrested and is being held at the Covington jail on a no-bond hold as police have clearly wised up to his tricks.

It’s the first time the couple have returned to their job since Beth was told that her cancer had returned in December last year, and clearly the awful diagnosis has not slowed her or her husband down. It also marks the first catch of their new series after they moved on from Dog The Bounty Hunter.

Beth was first diagnosed with cancer late in 2017, and underwent surgery to remove a large tumor in her throat. After the operation and a few rounds of radiation treatment, she was told she had gone into remission. It took just a year for the doctor’s to hand down another cancer diagnosis, this time in stage 4.

Bounty hunter Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman apprehends Louisiana fugitive facing child sex charge https://t.co/O4lf0dppKX pic.twitter.com/okr8f4IGel — KFOR (@kfor) March 9, 2019

It’s been a busy few weeks for Beth and Dog, who have been working on filming their newest reality show, struggling to deal with a difficult personal loss, as well as going through Beth’s own health battle. Fortunately they have also had some good news in their lives, as the couple welcomed their first great-grandchild into the family in the past month as well.

Despite a daunting diagnosis, Beth is remaining positive in the face of her cancer battle. Per a previous report by The Inquisitr, Beth took to her Facebook account in the week to share an inspiring message to her many fans. The reality television star is putting her faith with regards to her family in the hands of God, and trusting Him to do what’s best for them.

She has also had plenty of support from her loving husband and family throughout her battle.