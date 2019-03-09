Yazmin Oukhellou Flaunts Plump Derriere In Sultry Instagram Snap

The 'TOWIE' star sizzled while rocking a black one-piece bathing suit in her latest Instagram photo.

TV personality Yazmin Oukhellou demonstrated her ability to look fantastic from all angles by treating her 458,000 Instagram followers to a sultry side snapshot of herself rocking a barely-there black one-piece bathing suit.

The photo featured the 25-year-old bombshell with her side turned toward the camera as she donned a one-piece black bathing suit with a deep neckline and a high bikini-style bottom. The angle at which the steamy snapshot was taken put Yazmin’s plump backside on full display despite only showcasing half of it. The bathing suit and pose also allowed the TOWIE star to flaunt her toned, trim frame and busty bosom.

Oukhellou rocked a pair of large shades to protect her eyes from the UV rays of the sun as she seductively pushed her dark tresses back. She pursed her lips just enough to flash a hint of her pearly whites as she posed for the camera.

Her choice in ensemble also allowed her to show off her smooth caramel complexion.

According to the details of the Instagram photo, it was taken in Marrakech where she had been hard at work with her boyfriend James Lock on their wellness retreat.

A little over a week ago, Yazmin did share a separate photo of herself on Instagram donning the same one-piece black bathing suit. In this photo, she was standing with her front facing the camera as she used one hand to learn against the wall. Her other arm rested on her curvy hips as she looked off into the distance.

In just 12 hours since she shared her sultry Instagram snap, her followers have showered it with 15,000 likes and just shy of 50 comments.

“You look unreal,” one follower exclaimed in the comments of the post.

A second chimed in: “Nice firm cute little butt you got there.”

“Looking stunning as always babe,” a third agree.

Many taking the time to leave comments on the Instagram post stuck to single word complements or fire and heart emoticons.

The photo from two weeks ago had similar reactions from her followers despite bringing in slightly attention at just over 13,000 likes.

While there were some recent bumps in the road her relationship with Lock appears to be just as strong as ever as the duo posed in a very loving photo surrounded by pink and purple roses in an Instagram photo just yesterday.

The cozy photo was well-received by her followers as they showered it with over 11,000 likes in just 24 hours.

Oukhellou has recently gained over 3,000 new followers as The Inquisitr reported her having just 455,000 two weeks ago.