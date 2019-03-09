Lisa Vanderpump Says ‘Never Seen You Before’ To Former ‘Pump Rules’ Cast Member Faith Stowers

A bizarre new Twitter feud is brewing between two reality stars no one saw coming. Former Vanderpump Rules cast member Faith Stowers has the spotlight on her once again after her old boss, Lisa Vanderpump, completely shaded her in a recent tweet.

Faith responded to a Too Fab article on Twitter Friday which detailed Teddi Mellencamp’s stance in Season 9’s “puppygate” storyline. Faith noted that she believed Teddi in this whole scenario over Lisa, who the former SURver said she has seen manipulate people before.

“I believe [Teddi]. I’ve have first hand accounts with Lisa trying to manipulate a scene or story line,” Faith tweeted in response to the article.

Somehow, Lisa became privy to Faith’s response and added a comment of her own.

“And how would that be? Pray tell… Never seen you before,” the restaurateur tweeted back.

Once the Twitter exchange gained steam among Vanderpump Rules fans, many longtime viewers began questioning how Lisa couldn’t remember who Faith was. The Ex on the Beach star was part of the main storyline in Season 6 of Vanderpump Rules after it was revealed she had slept with Jax Taylor while he was dating Brittany Cartwright.

Faith had also been linked to Lisa’s son, Max Vanderpump, and their relationship was shown in several episodes of the hit Bravo show. Some fans are suggesting Lisa knows exactly who Faith is, especially since she has said her name out loud on camera before.

See why Lisa got into it with former #VanderpumpRules star Faith Stowers on Twitter: https://t.co/CuBJaGOGk1 — TooFab (@TooFab) March 8, 2019

Several comments on the tweets between the women said Lisa was shading Faith since she was never a main cast member on her show and she was only known for sleeping with Jax.

“Wow Lisa, so you never seen me on your cast, in your home, with your son…. I’d love to remind of a few things,” Faith wrote back.

Later in the evening, Faith tweeted out a screengrab of her on Vanderpump Rules standing right alongside Lisa and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. Lisa’s former employee then added the hashtag “#InternationalWomansDay” as a jab back at the reality star.

She swears she never knew me … happy #InternationalWomansDay ! pic.twitter.com/QEYQCEmZpj — faithstowers (@faithstowers) March 8, 2019

After several publications, like Too Fab, caught wind of the new feud, Faith responded to all the drama by saying she wasn’t shading Lisa and called her a “great producer.”

At the time of this publication, Lisa has not responded to any more comments from Faith or any fans who engaged in the drama.

Vanderpump Rules airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.