Warner Bros. CEO Apologizes For ‘Mistakes’ Amid Reported ‘Sex For Roles’ Scandal

Kevin Tsujihara is alleged to have promoted actress Charlotte Kirk's career because he was having an extramarital affair with her.

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara has issued an apology for “mistakes” two days after WarnerMedia reopened an investigation into claims of improper behavior by him, according to Deadline.

As reported by the Inquisitr earlier this week, Tsujihara is accused of having promoted the career of actress Charlotte Kirk in exchange for TV and film roles. The Hollywood Reporter uncovered a trove of text messages between Tsujihara, the actress and other parties, including director Brett Ratner. The latter was accused of sexual harassment himself by seven women last year, including actresses Olivia Munn and Ellen Page.

After the report first came to light, Kirk emphatically denied any wrongdoing, saying she didn’t leverage her body for a better career. But with WarnerMedia continuing the investigation following concerns that Tsujihara’s role is set to expand within the company, the beleaguered CEO wrote a letter to the studio staff, apologizing for his “mistakes.”

“I deeply regret that I have made mistakes in my personal life that have caused pain and embarrassment to the people I love the most,” he wrote in the letter, adding that he would “cooperate” in any investigation.

“I also deeply regret that these personal actions have caused embarrassment to the company and to all of you. I realized some time ago you are right to expect more from me and I set a course to do better.”

Warner Bros. CEO Kevin Tsujihara: 'I Deeply Regret That I Have Made Mistakes' https://t.co/THtlxogNhh pic.twitter.com/cILQ5ZmV6x — TheWrap (@TheWrap) March 8, 2019

Concerns have been raised within the workforce in light of the allegations against Tsujihara, but representatives from Warner Bros. said that the investigation into his conduct first took place even before the media reported about it. The CEO, who was reportedly having an extramarital relationship with Kirk, had helped her get better roles. But sources have said that Tsujihara was not involved in the direct casting of Kirk on any occasion.

Even so, what makes the whole affair extremely urgent in the “Me Too” era is the fact that Tsujihara has seen his role within the company expand multifold, thanks to AT&T’s $85 billion purchase of the company earlier known as Time Warner. As part of his new duties, Tsujihara is tasked with the supervision of new global kids and young adult business for WarnerMedia, according to Deadline.

It is possible that Tsujihara may face no consequences — especially as his conduct doesn’t constitute what would ordinarily be called “criminal” — but the revelation of another scandal deep within the higher echelons of Hollywood studios casts a worrying picture about an industry already at the center of the “Me Too” movement.