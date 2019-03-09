‘Leaving Neverland’ Has Impacted Michael Jackson’s Legacy, Fans, & Estate, Per ‘Variety’

Leaving Neverland premiered on HBO last weekend, and it has already started to impact Michael Jackson’s legacy, fans, and his estate.

According to Variety, so much has already happened in the wake of the Leaving Neverland documentary, which has left fans torn about their feelings for Michael Jackson, and whether or not he is guilty of the accusations brought against him by Wade Robson and James Safechuck in the film.

In the documentary, Robson and Safechuck detail their relationships with the King of Pop, claiming that they were sexually abused by the world-famous singer for years.

Following the airing of the two-part film, Michael Jackson’s music sales and streams have started to decline. The report reveals that MJ’s music, including the stuff he did with the Jackson 5 and The Jacksons has taken a big hit, dropping 39 percent in sales in week following the film’s debut on television.

Michael Jackson is the world's richest dead celebrity—and his empire doesn't look like it will suffer much from "Leaving Neverland" fallout https://t.co/71IsNZHT8U pic.twitter.com/gKqAHSsctm — Forbes (@Forbes) March 8, 2019

In addition, some radio stations have also decided to pull Jackson’s music from the airwaves. Stations in Canada and New Zealand have announced that they’ll stop playing Michael’s music.

The episode of The Simpsons that featured MJ has also been pulled from rotation this week. In the episode, Michael voiced the character of Leon Kompowsky, a man whom Homer meets in a mental institution.

One of Michael Jackson’s former friends, Corey Feldman, has also backtracked on his support for the singer. Corey, who had a friendship with the singer when he was a boy, says that Michael was never inappropriate with him, but that he can’t ignore Wade Robson and James Safechuck’s stories.

The MJ musical, “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough” also canceled its trial run in Chicago, claiming that it wasn’t because of Leaving Neverland, but because of scheduling issues.

Oprah Winfrey, who conducted an interview with Safechuck and Robson following the airing of the documentary, was also attacked by loyal fans of Jackson online.

In addition, some buses in London have been running ads on the side of the vehicles claiming that Jackson is “innocent,” stating “Facts don’t lie. People do.”

Leaving Neverland‘s IMDB page was also hacked to show support in defense of Jackson.

Meanwhile, Jackson’s family has continued to proclaim Micheal’s innocence, and has even sued HBO over the documentary, adding that it’s in poor taste to run the film when the singer isn’t alive to defend himself against the allegations.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michael Jackson’s children are said to be having a difficult time after Leaving Neverland‘s premeire.