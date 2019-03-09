Watch FC Barcelona Vs. Rayo Vallecano Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch La Liga Saturday Match Online

FC Barcelona are expected to solidify their hold on the La Liga top spot, when they host the 'working class heroes' Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou.

In game that could not be a more stark study in contrasts, high-flying FC Barcelona, a team that features some of the world’s most glamorous and highest-paid footballers, hosts Madrid-based side Rayo Vallecano — a team that is literally the subject of a book titled Working Class Heroes (per Football Book Reviews). The team from the blue-collar, bustling Madrid district of Vallecas must fight for their survival in just their first season back in Spain’s top flight, as they now sit 19th and seemingly destined for relegation, when they take on the defending and 25-time La Liga champs in a match that will live stream from the Camp Nou.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano Round 27 La Liga match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Central European Time on Saturday, March 9, at the iconic, 99,354-seat Camp Nou in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 5:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the live stream gets underway at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday evening, China Standard Time, while in India, the live stream starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, India Standard Time.

But Rayo nearly pulled off what would have been the upset of the season, if not the century, in La Liga back on November 3, when the Vallecans took a 2-1 lead over Barcelona into the 87th minute at Estadio Vallecano, only to see Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez each score within the final three minutes to give Barcelona the victory, according to The Independent.

Rayo Vallecano come into the big Saturday match on a five-match losing streak in La Liga, while Barcelona have a three-match league winning streak going, per FCBarcelona.com.

Raul De Tomas leads Rayo Vallecano with 10 goals, on loan from Real Madrid. Eduardo Dieguez / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano La Liga Round 27 showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For fans with no access to BeIn, there is a way to watch the Barcelona-Rayo showdown stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Blaugrana vs. Los Franjirrojos match live stream for free.

Another way to stream the Saturday match in countries around the world will be offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 22 match. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream of the La Liga showdown, while in India, Sony LIV will carry a live stream of the La Liga showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of FC Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.