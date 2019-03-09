Paul ‘PK’ Kemsley Says Lisa Vanderpump Is A ‘Genius At Manipulation’ In ‘RHOBH’ Sneak Peek

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 has seen the cast of women divide into two sides: Lisa Vanderpump (LVP) and everyone else. The main storyline of the new season revolves around a puppy which Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. After deciding the dog was not a good fit for her family, Dorit gave the puppy to a home she thought would be suitable, but it somehow ended up in a kill shelter.

While many anticipated this season would be an attack on Dorit, things shifted with many fingers pointed at LVP for the way she handled the situation. Most of the cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Teddi Mellencamp, believe LVP staged certain events to let everyone know what Dorit had done regarding the dog without getting her hands dirty. Now, it appears, as if Dorit’s husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, is joining in on the stand against LVP in a new sneak peek shared by Bravo.

In the new clip, PK seems to agree with the rest of the women on the cast.

“I love her, but LVP is a genius and manipulation and control. She’s the best in the world at it and I respect her for it. But it gets a bit different and a bit difficult for me when it’s my wife,” he says while speaking to Dorit.

The consensus among the cast members, and now PK, is that Lisa had her employee, John Blizzard, parade the dog that Dorit had given away on camera in front of Kyle and Teddi. It’s also rumored that Lisa told John to text Teddi about the incident with the dog, in an attempt to have people turn on Dorit.

When Dorit Kemsley says she believes Teddi, Lisa Vanderpump questions Dorit's loyalty. #RHOBHhttps://t.co/hHUueiCbUQ — Bravo (@BravoTV) March 6, 2019

PK then went on to ask Dorit if she thought Teddi was making things up and suggested one of the women had to be lying. Dorit sided with Teddi, who is defending herself by saying she was used as a pawn in LVP’s game.

The Kemsley’s then agree in the sneak peek that all they want from LVP is an apology so they can start to work on rebuilding their friendship.

Season 9’s drama has caused LVP to quit The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and she apparently will disappear from the show midway through the season. Whether the restaurateur will show up for the reunion remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.