Tristan Thompson Not Planning To Fight Khloe Kardashian For Custody Of Their Daughter, Per ‘HL’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s romantic relationship may be over, but their co-parenting relationship is just beginning.

According to Hollywood Life, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split last month after reports surfaced that the NBA player had cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Now, fans are wondering how the former couple will handle custody of their almost one-year-old daughter, True. Sources tell the outlet that it seems the little girl will remain in L.A. with her mother, and that is likely where she will stay.

“Tristan loves True and has every intention of being a good father, and co-parent with Khloe, but it’s challenging. He has been busy working. Tristan appreciates Khloe can give True or more stable home, close to family, so he is fine with her having custody of their baby,” an insider dished.

“He loves his kids and has a loose arrangement with Khloe to see True whenever he can. He doesn’t expect that to change. He knows how much True means to Khloe, and what a great mom she is to their daughter, so he will agree to whatever Khloe wants to do. Tristan does not plan to put up a fight with Khloe over custody of True,” the source added.

However, if Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were to begin a custody battle for little True things could get nasty since it would span two jurisdictions in California and Ohio. The two would have to take their fight to the courts in both states, who would then reportedly have to be in contact with one another to figure out which state held a greater significant connection with the child.

Meanwhile, Tristan has spent the days since his break up with Khloe having fun. He’s currently on the road with the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been making stops in New York City, where he was spotted having dinner with model Karizma Ramirez twice, and then in Miami, where he was photographed with other women while relaxing poolside.

All the while, Kardashian has been posting cryptic messages about her broken heart to her Instagram story, and tweeting about moving on from her relationship with Thompson for the sake of her family and her daughter, True.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s dramatic break up when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season later this month.