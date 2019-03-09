Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Toned Booty In Green Bikini Alongside In IG Photo With Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez’s workouts have been paying off. The 49-year-old actress/singer showed off her famously toned backside in a photo where she’s wearing a green bikini. The cut of the bikini bottoms gives her followers an ample view of her assets. Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, is in the photo too and he looks very appreciative of Lopez’s display.

Her fans were appreciative in the comments as well with many praising Lopez’s age-defying beauty.

“Instead of looking at the camera Arod you should be looking at Jenn she’s is beyond hot bro!” one person wrote.

Another fan encouraged Rodriguez tried to take the next big step in his relationship with Lopez.

“Jesus! You are stunning! If @arod doesn’t propose to you soon, I will!”

The prospect of a marriage between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez has been a topic of speculation ever since their relationship went public.

Lopez acknowledged the rumors in an interview with USA Today late last year.

“Everyone wants a fairy tale,” she said. “They all want a romantic comedy, a happy ending. We all do.”

She went on to add that she and the former Yankees baseball superstar are happy to just enjoy their relationship

“But it’s not a movie,” she added. “Even if you see us on Instagram or on the shows. We’re happy. We’re taking it day-by-day. And it’s great.”

Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating since 2016. both have been married before and have kids from those previous relationships. Lopez has previously posted photos of their kids spending time together and it looks like both sides get along pretty well.

As for how Lopez is able to rock a green bikini and look like a woman half her age, it’s no secret that she works out often. She regularly posts photos of herself in the gym. As for her diet, she’s admitted to having a sweet tooth after she and Rodriguez completed a 10-day challenge in which they had to avoid sugary foods and drinks as well as carbs.

“Not only do you get a headache, but you feel like you’re in an alternate reality or universe,” she said in an interview with Ellen Degeneres as reported by People Magazine. “Like you don’t feel like yourself. You realize that you’re addicted to sugar.”

Lopez said that she did the challenge because she’s preparing to play a stripper in her next movie. The film is called Hustlers and according to Bustle, Crazy Rich Asians‘ Constance Wu is also in it. As Bustle notes, Hustlers is a female-centered heist movie based on a true story about former exotic dancers who rob rich men to enrich themselves.