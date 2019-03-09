Victoria’s Secret Model Shanina Shaik Goes Completely Nude On Instagram For International Women’s Day

Shanina Shaik took to her Instagram page on Friday to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning nothing at all in honor of International Women’s Day. In the photo in question, the Victoria’s Secret model is featured amid vegetation as she poses completely naked while she holds a leaf in front of her.

Shaik has the side of her body facing the camera as she holds the leaf down, in front of her legs. The photo is very NSFW as it leaves nothing to the imagination, but the model did blur her nipples to prevent Instagram from classifying it as a nude. She has her head tilted back, as she faces her face toward the sky with her eyes closed.

She is posing with her right leg propped forward slightly in front of the left, helping cover herself up. Her pose helps accentuate her curves, particularly her booty, while defining her abs. Her raven hair is down in loose, natural waves that fall onto her bare back, all the way to her derriere because of her tilted head. The 28-year-old model is posing in a clearing around sunset, with tall, green trees and other vegetation featuring in the background.

The post, which she shared with her 1.7 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 25,000 likes and more than 250 comments in about 12 hours of having been posted.

In the caption, she shared an inspirational quote dedicated to women.

“Here’s to strong women.

May we know them,

May we be them,

May we raise them.”

Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to praise her beauty and wish her a happy International Women’s Day, while other also engaged in a conversation about self-worth and nudity. In response to some of the detractors, Shaik wrote that this is an image of a raw woman’s body, which is a celebration of women’s freedom.

While Shaik didn’t share a geotag with her post or any other details, she previously shared a similar image in which she explained she had posed for the session while in Ibiza, Spain, back in November, as The Inquisitr previously noted. At the time, she explained that she was on vacation on the Balearic islands with Mariano Vivanco, a Peruvian fashion and portrait photographer, when he asked her to pose for an impromptu photo shoot in the jungle.

“Mariano made me feel beautiful, strong…and so confident with how I looked,” she wrote in one of the captions at the time. “I’m so happy with the outcome of these pictures. It made me realize that I need to stop being so hard on myself when it comes to how my body looks… love myself a little more.”