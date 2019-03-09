‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ Jimena Sanchez Exposes Major Cleavage In A Short Bikini On Instagram

Mexican sports journalist and Instagram model Jimena Sanchez is well-known on social media for flaunting her enviable assets. And the 34-year-old model is also popular for her hourglass figure because of which fans often liken her to the American reality star, Kim Kardashian.

On Friday evening, the model took to her Instagram account and wowed her 5.8 million admirers to a bikini photo – a decision which sent temperatures immediately soaring. Wearing a coffee-colored bikini which allowed the model to flaunt plenty of cleavage as well as her long, sexy legs and taut stomach, the model was featured coming out of a swimming pool.

The Mexican bombshell wore a full face of makeup and her dripping wet hair and body added to the sexiness of the photograph, so much so that it racked up more than 137,000 likes and close to a thousand comments within an hour of going live and as of the writing of this piece.

In the caption, the model didn’t write anything but posted the emoji of a woman and wished her fans and followers a happy Woman’s Day by using a hashtag. Commenting on her risqué photograph, one fan said that he can’t take his eyes off Jimena’s sexy and wet body, while another one fan said that Jimena is the sexiest Mexican woman that he has ever seen.

As most of the comments were written in Spanish, a Google translation shows that people showered the hottie with complimentary comments and also wished her a happy Woman’s Day. Still others, per usual, used plenty of hearts, kiss and fire emojis to express their admiration for the model’s sexiness and personality.

She also posted a number of Instagram Stories wherein she is featured recording a show at the Fox News studios with her fellow news anchor. While in another story, the model could be seen clicking a mirror selfie while wearing a skin-baring yellow dress which made her look nothing short of stunning.

Prior to posting the said picture, Jimena shared another sultry snap wherein she could be seen striking a side pose to accentuate her breasts. The model stood in a tennis court and donned a colorfully striped bodysuit which also allowed her to flaunt her well-toned thighs. She wore minimal makeup and let her dark tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

According to an article by TheDaily Mail, when Jimena was asked about her views on the constant comparison with Kim Kardashian, the model expressed her displeasure and said that she is a very different personality and the two stars have nothing in common.