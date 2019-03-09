Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods Are ‘Working’ On Rebuilding Their Relationship, Per ‘People’

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods are on the path to mending their friendship after a very dramatic few weeks.

According to People Magazine, Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may be on the way back to becoming best friends again. The pair were torn apart last month when reports surfaced that revealed Jordyn had hooked up with Kylie’s sister Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

A media firestorm erupted, which eventually lead Jordyn to appear on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show, Red Table Talk. During the interview, Woods claimed that she and Thompson had bumped into each other at a bar, and then she and many others went back to the NBA player’s house for an after party.

Jordyn said that despite reports she and Tristan did not make out, she wasn’t sitting on his lap, and that she never danced on him. However, she did claim that when she was leaving his home the next morning after having partied all night, that Thompson asked her if she wanted to stay and then kissed her on the lips.

Jordyn says there was no tongue involved in the kiss, and that she was too scared to tell Khloe and Kylie about the incident. However, once Kardashian found out and the media got a hold of the story chaos broke loose, and Woods began to get bullied online.

Eventually, Khloe Kardashian made a statement about the cheating scandal, revealing that while she was very hurt and upset about Jordyn Woods’ part in it all, that Tristan Thompson was ultimately to blame for breaking up her family.

Now, it seems that Khloe is starting to move on, and Kylie Jenner may be taking that as a sign that she can begin to rebuild her friendship with Jordyn.

“Their friendship is not 100% over. Although she doesn’t live at Kylie’s, Jordyn still has things there. She and Kylie aren’t socializing, but are in contact. They are texting each other. It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her. Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself,” an insider told the magazine.

“For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world. She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything,” another source said of the situation.

Fans will get to see more of Kylie Jenner, and perhaps Jordyn Woods, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this month.