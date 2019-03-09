Tristan Thompson Parties At The Pool With Mystery Women Amid Khloe Kardashian Split

Tristan Thompson has hit Miami with his team the Cleveland Cavaliers, although he hasn’t played in multiple games. The basketball player wasted no time enjoying himself as he hit the pool with some mystery women just days after his split with Khloe Kardashian.

According to Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian has been getting over her broken heart by posting cryptic and depressing messages on social media. However, Tristan Thompson has been surrounding himself with women in the days since the couple’s split.

Tristan was spotted sitting poolside in Miami this week as she held conversations with multiple women and enjoyed drinks while lounging in a pool chair. Thompson sported a pair of grey board shorts, some black slides, and a white t-shirt for the outing. He was also spotted with wireless headphones in his ears as he was flanked by women at the pool.

As many fans already know, Thompson and Kardashian split last month after it was revealed that he had cheated on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

This was the second time in the span of a year that Tristan had been busted cheating on Khloe, as he was also caught kissing another woman last April while Kardashian was nine months pregnant with their daughter, True.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was also spotted with another woman twice in New York last week. The pair were seen having dinner together when the Cavs were in town to play the Knicks and the Nets. The woman was identified Karizma Ramirez, who is said to be a close friend of Thompson’s teammate, Jordan Clarkson.

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr also reports that Khloe Kardashian has been working hard to move past her pain and heartache following the split with her baby daddy.

“[Khloe] thought she found Prince Charming and it blew up in her face and she is frustrated with how everything turned out, but she is hoping she can learn from her mistakes and she hopes that Tristan will grow up from this as well,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“Khloe hates every moment of this breakup but she does see a silver lining to it all, and that is to finally be away from Tristan’s toxic relationship style. Khloe is looking to become a better person after all of this and she feels that is exactly what is going to happen,” the source added of Kardashian’s state of mind following the heartbreaking public split.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns with new episodes later this month.