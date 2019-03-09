Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Amazing Figure In White Cut-Out Swimsuit At 53

At 53-years-old, Elizabeth Hurley boasts an incredible physique that suggests the gorgeous actress may have somehow stumbled upon the secret of eternal youth. The Bedazzled star appears to have stopped aging in its tracks and looks as stunning and fit as ever.

The English beauty reigns on Instagram as undisputed bikini queen, which is hardly a surprise given that the talented actress also owns an eponymous swimwear line. In fact, Hurley often models her bikini creations on her Instagram page, which is exactly what she did today.

After showing off her youthful figure in a yellow “Sunshine” string bikini on Wednesday – one of the skimpier designs in her collection, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time – The Royals star returned to Instagram on Friday to post another sizzling snap.

In her latest photo, one which Hurley was very excited to share with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, the British stunner flaunted her ageless figure in a white cut-out swimsuit – a fabulous design recently added to the Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection.

The stunning swimsuit is called the “Meena One-Piece” and is available in an either white or black version on the collection’s website, where it sells for $193. For her latest Instagram snap, Hurley chose to don the white one-piece, labelling it as her “new favorite.”

The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress looked ravishing as she posed in a paradisal setting, with the sparkling blue sea in the background. The one-shoulder swimsuit showcased her hourglass figure to perfection, clinging to the contours of her sinuous frame and putting her enviable physique on full display.

The cut-out swimsuit revealed quite a generous expanse of sun-kissed skin, bringing her svelte waistline and curvy bust into full focus. In addition, the newly posted photo showcased Hurley’s slender arms and incredibly toned thighs, showing that the EdTV actress is in phenomenal shape.

For her latest Instagram snap, Hurley wore her caramel-colored tresses in a relaxed hairstyle, letting her highlighted locks flow freely down her shoulders. To top off her sexy beach look, the Estée Lauder spokesmodel accentuated her naturally pretty features with thick black eyeliner and a glossy pink lipstick – her signature makeup style, one that she is frequently seen flaunting at many public events.

Though not as revealing as Wednesday’s bikini snapshot – one in which the actress put on a busty display, giving an ample view of her cleavage, while also flashing her incredibly flat stomach – today’s photo got quite a bit of attention from Hurley’s Instagram fans.

The photo garnered close to 20,000 likes and a little shy of 450 comments, with many of Hurley’s online admirers piling on the praises for her age-defying physique.

“Classic true beauty,” wrote one Instagram user, while another one of her social media fans commented, “You are an English fox,” ending their assessment of Hurley’s smoking-hot look with a heart and a fire emoji.