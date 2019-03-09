‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Finalist Erin Willerton Dons A Dangerously Short Dress & Flaunts Her Curves

British model and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit finalist Erin Willerton recently took to her Instagram account and sent temperatures soaring after she posted a pic to flaunt her amazing figure.

In a late birthday celebration post, the model, who turned 22 last month, is featured wearing a dangerously short pink dress that accentuated her slim waist and exposed her well-toned thighs. The low-cut neckline of the dress also allowed her to expose some serious cleavage.

The stunner could be seen lying in a bathtub filled with colorful balls while lots of pink and gold balloons, along with other decoration, could also be seen hanging atop the bathtub. Per the caption, the snap was captured in Menagerie Restaurant & Bar, an upscale dining place in Manchester, U.K.

Although the model’s face could not be clearly seen in the picture because of the dim lighting, it appears that she wore a full face of makeup to go with her glamorous outfit. The model let her brunette tresses down and closed her eyes to strike a pose. Within an hour of having been posted, the post racked up 4,350-plus likes which is a lot considering that Erin is still building a career for herself and gradually gaining popularity on social media.

Apart from sharing her birthday moments with her 200,000-plus Instagram admirers, Erin also wished everyone a happy Women’s Day.

Commenting on the post, one fan said that Erin represents the definition of the most amazing lady ever, while another one called the model “smokin’ hot,” and expressed his desire to meet her one day. Another male admirer said that Erin’s picture nearly killed him because it’s too hot and said that since he’s alone on a Friday night, he wishes to hangout out with the model.

Erin also posted several Instagram Stories from her birthday bash wherein she provided a clearer view of her gorgeous outfit. She also posted a video clip while dressing up for the outing in which she could be seen wearing a plunging black bra which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers by exposing Erin’s never-ending cleavage. In other stories, she could be seen having a drink and singing with her girlfriends.

Prior to posting the picture, Erin shared a video with her fans showing her donning a bright yellow crop top which she paired with a matching skirt. The model let her wavy tresses down, accessorized with gold hoop earrings, and could be seen holding a cake and naughtily licking some cream off it. In the caption, the model thanked Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine as well as her friends who made sure to throw a great birthday party for the stunner.

According to a piece by The Daily Star, Erin might be new to Sports Illustrated fans and followers, but she has been accustomed to being in the spotlight because of her sister Amy Willerton who represented Great Britain at the 2013 Miss Universe contest.

Since Amy often posts pics of the two sisters together on Instagram, Erin had already gained some attention on social media, but now with her individual career taking off and her association with Sports Illustrated, there are chances that she will become more popular than her sister.