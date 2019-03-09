‘Game Of Thrones’ Seaosn 8 Trailer Is Watched 81 Million Times In First 24 Hours Of Release

And, for people wondering if they have enough time to binge all seven seasons, the answer is 'Yes, you do!'

Considering fans of HBO’s epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones, have had to wait such a long time for the trailer for the final season, it comes as no surprise that the Season 8 trailer has racked up 81 million views. In addition, this spectacular feat occurred within the first 24 hours of the trailer’s release.

It has been a long, hard wait between the Season 7 finale and the arrival of the Season 8 trailer for Game of Thrones. 555 days passed between the two events and fans were desperate to watch — and re-watch — the new footage.

And, according to HBO, that re-watching has helped to garner 81 million views in the first 24 hours of the Season 8 trailer release. On YouTube, currently, the trailer has been viewed nearly 37 million times. However, HBO states that the figure they arrived at was calculated across all their social media platforms, which includes Facebook and Twitter, as well as YouTube.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the high viewership is such a short amount of time has “crushed HBO records.”

Previously, the record holder went to the Season 7 trailer for Game of Thrones. When that trailer aired, 61 million people tuned in over the first 24 hours.

Of course, with such a long break and the fact that this is the very last season of Game of Thrones has likely led fans to a viewing frenzy as they try to work out exactly what is going on in the trailer and what it all means in the context of the final season.

Helen Sloan / HBO

Already, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans have noted that Tormund has survived the Season 7 attack on the Wall. In addition, a new theory has been developed regarding just who Arya Stark was running from in the trailer. This theory has also been reported on by The Inquisitr.

And, for those that haven’t seen Game of Thrones yet but have been excited by the hype leading up to the Season 8 premiere date of April 14, there is still time to binge on the series. A writer for Cosmopolitan recently watched all 67 episodes in “one epic sitting.” While this equates to approximately 70 hours of viewing time, the writer did admit that she calculated sleep into the event. At approximately 10 hours per season, eager fans could, realistically, be able to knock off a season a day if they have vacation time owing to them in the lead up to the Season 8 premiere.

The final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14. The synopsis for Season 8, and its individual episodes, has not yet been released. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, leaked runtimes suggest that viewers will get extended episodes for at least part of the final season.