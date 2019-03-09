‘The Masked Singer’ Winner T-Pain Will Host The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards On March 14

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony is less than a week away, but an announcement regarding its host has just been made: T-Pain will serve as the emcee.

The sixth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will take place on Thursday, March 14, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The two-hour event will be shown live in the Eastern Time Zone on Fox at 8 p.m., and will also air live on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on iHeartRadio.

“The blessings keep rolling in. I am grateful and honored to host this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards,” said T-Pain in a statement, according to a Fox press release posted on The Futon Critic website.

“The past two weeks have been incredible, and the run continues. Thank you everyone for all of the love and support.”

The 33-year-old musician was referring to his big win on the Fox reality singing competition The Masked Singer on February 27. Over the course of nine weeks, the rapper — disguised as a lovable fuzzy blue monster — surprised the judges and viewers by belting out a variety of songs and sharing his story of feeling ostracized by his peers in the music industry.

The Grammy winner, who was born Faheem Rasheed Najm, also released a brand-new record, 1Up, on the same day that he won The Masked Singer. T-Pain’s sixth studio effort hit No. 1 on the iTunes Hip-Hop chart, and he will launch a tour in support of the album on March 16 at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio, Texas.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will feature exciting performances from top artists such as Ariana Grande, Halsey, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, John Legend, and Kacey Musgraves. Additional performers will soon be revealed.

Awards will be handed out in categories such as Song of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, Best Duo/Group of the Year, Best Collaboration, and Best New Pop Artist. There are also awards for different genres of music, including alternative rock, rock, country, dance, hip-hop, R&B, and Latin. Cardi B, Drake, Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, and Maroon 5 all received multiple nominations.

There are also several award categories where fans can vote for the ultimate winner, including Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, and Cutest Musician’s Pet.

Special awards will be presented to Alicia Keys (iHeartRadio Innovator Award), Garth Brooks (Artist of the Decade), Halsey (iHeartRadio Fangirls Award presented by L’Oréal Paris), and Taylor Swift (Tour of the Year Award).

The 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air on Fox on Thursday, March 14, at 8 p.m.