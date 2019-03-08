Kourtney Kardashian Launching Beauty And Lifestyle Brand ‘Poosh’ To Cash In On The Family Name Like Kylie

Kourtney Kardashian is the latest Kardashian sibling to get her own brand.

Earlier this week, the mother of three took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself to promote the brand. In the snapshot, Kardashian appears completely naked and holds just a laptop and cup of tea to cover her breasts. She is in her bathroom and next to her sits a shelf with a ton of beauty products and towels. In the caption of the image, she tells fans that her brand, Poosh, is coming soon but doesn’t really leave any further explanation.

But according to Radar Online, Kourtney’s latest business endeavor isn’t exactly what everyone had been expecting. An insider close to the Kardashian family says that Kourtney’s new line will basically cover everything that appears in the photo (aside from the Apple laptop of course.)

“She is launching Poosh as a beauty brand, but also a lifestyle brand. So that means that the tea set, as well as the colognes on the shelf and even the towels are going to be included in her brand,” an insider shares.

According to the source, the 39-year-old wants the store to be like her own Amazon and with momager Kris Jenner behind her, this could very well be on the way to another super successful Kardashian business. At first, Kourtney tried to do a makeup line of her own and then later a clothing line of her own but both of those failed. Now, she is trying to cash in on the family’s name and thinks something like Poosh is the best way to do it.

“She was tired of seeing her sisters get incredibly wealthy, while she was still stuck in the $100 million net worth mark,” the insider says. “She wanted something that she could relate to with her fans and she thinks that she found her exact niche.”

Currently, most of her other siblings have booming businesses of their own and it was only a matter of time until Kourt followed in their footsteps. Rob Kardashian runs his sock company, Arthur George, and Kim Kardashian is behind her beauty brand KKW Beauty. Of course Khloe Kardashian heads up Good American, which sells everything from jeans to workout apparel and is even sold at Nordstrom.

And last but not least is Kylie Jenner, who is the most successful sibling of them all. She’s the mastermind behind Kylie Cosmetics and was recently named Forbes‘ youngest self-made billionaire. It clearly pays big to be a Kardashian.