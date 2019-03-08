Constance Nunes Flaunts Her Model Figure And Sends A Meaningful Message In New Women’s Day Post

American reality TV star Constance Nunes is no stranger to sharing skin-baring pictures of herself on Instagram. And because of her amazingly-sexy figure and incredible sense of style, the model never fails to impress.

On Friday evening, the model took to her Instagram page and posted a collage of two sexy photographs which became an instant hit among her fans – who never seem to get enough of the 29-year-old hottie.

In the first picture, Constance could be seen donning an olive-green crop top with a low-cut neckline that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage. The model paired her top with matching high-waist pants with a sash bow that accentuated her slim figure.

The model wore her silky brunette hair down, accessorized with a few gold pendants and opted for a full face of makeup to pull off a glamorous look. As for the second snap, the model could be seen holding the hood of a car while wearing a casual black tank top and a pair of denim jeans. However, more than the pictures, Constance’s caption captured everyone’s attention wherein she posted a meaningful message on the International Women’s Day.

In the message, the stunning model gave a shout out to all her “badass women out there” who are trying their best to steer clear of negative attitudes, for example, double standards and stereotypes, and are doing whatever they can to achieve their goals every day.

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote that Constance is a big inspiration for her, while another one called her an intelligent and beautiful woman and thanked her for being who she is.

Constance rose to fame after she was featured in Netflix reality show Car Master: Rust to Riches wherein she proved her prowess by being both sexy as well as a very skilled car mechanic. Referring to her expertise with cars, one fan praised the model, expressed his gratitude to her and said that it’s incredible how she knows more about motors than most guys.

One admirer called her “hotter than a Mustang Shelby gt500,” while another commentator added that Constance has done a good job by breaking stereotypes and has proved that women could also work on cars as skillfully as men. Yet another fan said the following.

“There is no doubt you’re inspiring more women (and men) to get their hands dirty and find out how our beloved machines work. Keep blowing everyone away!”

According to an article by Hot Cars, the California native, who is of Portuguese descent, does not only have a love for cars but she is also allergic to bad drivers. Per the piece, the model voiced her opinion on Twitter and openly expressed her displeasure by saying that she needs to open a driving school in Los Angeles to teach people how to drive properly.