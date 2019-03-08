‘Real Housewives Of New York’s’ Ramona Singer Reveals She Stalked Lisa Rinna’s Husband Harry Hamlin In NYC

The Bravo star admits she once followed the 'Mad Men' alum through the streets of NYC.

Real Housewives of New York veteran Ramona Singer once had her eye on a West Coast Housewive’s husband. In a new video posted by Page Six TV, Singer admitted she was totally smitten with Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin when she saw him walking through the streets of New York years ago. The 62-year-old RHONY star said she spotted the handsome hubby of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star strolling through the Big Apple a decade ago and she couldn’t help but “stalk” him.

Singer revealed that she spotted Hamlin walking down Madison Avenue as she was window shopping, and she was immediately struck by his good looks.

“Oh, my God, he’s so good looking!” the Bravo star said of Hamlin.

Singer also revealed that she actually followed the former Mad Men star down the street for a while hoping to attract his attention.

“I was just, I was in awe! I just wanted to be in his presence, so, sorry Lisa, I kind of stalked him? I followed him down for like a block or two … hoping maybe he’d like, say hi to me or something? … He didn’t. But he looked good!”

Of course, it’s no surprise that Hamlin didn’t turn Singer’s way. The former L.A. Law star has been married to Lisa Rinna since 1997,

Before he married Rinna, Hamlin was married to Laura Jonson in the late 1980s and they briefly married to actress Nicollette Sheridan, who is also the ex-wife of RHOBH star Denise Richards’ current husband, Aaron Phypers. But it sounds like Hamlin met his match with his third wife, Lisa Rinna, whom he is still crazy about after all these years. Hamlin and Rinna also share daughters Delilah, 20, and Amelia, 17.

Harry Hamlin previously told Lapalme that he never tires of his wife, despite the fact that they are complete opposites. Rinna is a pop culture and social media master and Hamlin likes politics and science.

“Just miraculous,” the actor said of his long marriage to the outspoken RHOBH star, per Page Six. “We’re still firing on all cylinders after 26 or 27 years. We never get tired of each other’s stories.”

Lisa Rinna previously told Live With Kelly and Ryan that she has absolutely nothing in common with her husband, whom she dated for five years before they tied the knot nearly 22 years ago.

“We’re so opposite,” Rinna said, per E! News. “We have nothing in common—and I truly mean that. Like, zero…He’s into rockets and astrophysics. I’m into shopping.”

Lisa Rinna also said that she and Harry Hamlin take their marriage very seriously, which is another secret to their success as a couple.

At age 67, Harry Hamlin, who was People‘s Sexiest Man Alive in 1987, is 12 years older than Lisa Rinna, and five years older than his “stalker,” Ramona Singer.