Khloe Kardashian Shamed For Sharing Photo Of True Sitting Among Designer Handbags

A photo Khloe Kardashian recently posted to Instagram of daughter True playing in a small ocean of designer handbags is almost too cute for words. And we do mean ALMOST because fans and critics alike took to the post to leave comments about the message that they thought the 34-year-old was sending. Some critics of the photos weren’t happy, and some went so far as to say that they considered it materialistic. The sentiment brings back memories of Kris Jenner’s Goyard suitcase she got for Christmas that HuffPo reported on last year. If you’ll recall, the suitcase read ‘Rich As F**k.’

To be fair to Khloe, though, what mom doesn’t like to snap pictures of their little ones playing dress up or wading among their accessories with impish glee? However, Kardashian accessories aren’t like the rest of ours, for the most part; and as Cosmopolitan pointed out, the tot is sitting smack dab in the middle of 14 colorful Birkin bags. And, in case you didn’t know, a Birkin bag has a hefty price tag of around $11,000. In other words, baby True is playing among a pile of bags that total about $154,000.

The snap captioned “My girl is growing so fast,” and the majority of the reactions to it were positive. Fans seemed to understand that Khloe Kardashian was just having fun spoiling her little girl. For instance, Monagirl562 wrote, “She’s is so spoiled with bags I love it.”

One critic; however, lit into the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and said, “You should be ashamed of yourself!!!! No one likes a show-off. Some people can’t afford to feed their families, but here you are bragging….. shame on you!!” There were more critics that dragged her along the same lines, including asking what Khloe was doing for charity and the less fortunate.

At the mention of that, one follower quickly leaped to KoKo’s defense saying “it’s her money,” and she “worked hard for it.” One of them even asked critics what exactly they were doing to help the less fortunate. Another fan of hers, Kelsey.a.burns, clapped back especially hard saying, “So because this woman has Birkins we’re assuming she doesn’t donate any of her money? You CAN DO BOTH. She has money to give away and donate and she can also buy some Birkins… what’s the big deal?”

As did shivabb_PSA who added, “If you can’t pay your bills, that IS NOT anyone else’s problem. It’s not my problem or Khloe’s problem or the world’s problem, it’s yours. The most miserable people who are doing far less than Khloe are always the ones running their mouths.”

Another fan took up for Khloe Kardashian and said that you shouldn’t make assumptions from a picture. The same fan asked one of the critics how they knew that she didn’t take all the bags to a charity store to make a donation.

In the meantime, it’s safe to say that fans sure think True sure is adorable, and the post was liked by over 2 million fans, including Paris Hilton. Many of Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram followers bypassed the drama and just left some funny comments like the ones below.

“If I can’t snuggle your cute daughter, then I want the gray Birkin????????.”

“Umm I’ll take the pink one, please.”????????

“It’s a priceless experience.”

“She’s gonna put those bags away real quick when True surprises her with baby vomiting.”