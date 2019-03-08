‘RHONJ’ Joe Giudice Won’t Be Released From Prison Next Week

Giudice's lawyer says that he will be detained until his deportation appeal is heard.

Joe Giudice, husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice will not be released next week from federal prison as was originally scheduled due to his ongoing deportation appeal. Giudice was supposed to be released from incarceration on March 14, will continue to be held pending his deportation appeal.

PageSix says that the Federal Bureau of Prisons now lists Giudice’s release date as “unknown” while he awaits a decision on his deportation appeal. The husband of RHONJ star Teresa Giudice has been ordered to be deported back to his native Italy after he serves his sentence behind bars, but his lawyer, James J. Leonard Jr. appealed the judge’s decision in an effort to allow his client to stay in the United States with his wife and four daughters.

The Executive Office for Immigration Review has confirmed that Giudice’s case is still under review, and he won’t be released from prison until a decision is made in the matter. The Giudice family lawyer confirmed that Joe will continue to be held.

“Due to the immigration order and detainer lodged against him, that is not a release date meaning he is not coming home on that date.”

Leonard says that Joe Giudice’s family “love him, they support him and they miss him tremendously.”

The appeals process could take up to another year, during which time, Giudice must stay behind bars. Sources say it is likely that Joe Giudice will be moved from his current lock up in FCI Allenwood Prison in Pennsylvania to an immigration holding facility in the coming weeks. An insider added that Teresa and her daughters will have limited access to Giudice once he is moved to the ICE facility.

“Teresa and the kids are still visiting him, speaking to him and emailing him. That will be limited once he is released to immigration hold facility.”

On the recently aired RHONJ reunion show, Teresa Giudice confirmed that if her husband is deported back to Italy, that they would divorce.

Joe Giudice learned in October that he was to be deported back to Italy after he had served his sentence, says The Inquisitr. Giudice came over with his whole family from Italy when he was a toddler, but is the only member of his family who failed to apply for citizenship. After being convicted of a felony in the United States, you are no longer eligible to apply for citizenship. Giudice’s wife Teresa and their four daughters are all citizens of the U.S.