Kate Upton Shares A Realistic Image Of Motherhood By Breastfeeding Her Baby On International Women’s Day

Kate Upton is one of the most popular bikini models in the world, and apart from a very successful career, the 26-year-old stunner is also lauded for devoting herself to motherhood. To celebrate International Women’s Day, Kate took to her Instagram account and shared a heartwarming picture of herself wherein she is feature breastfeeding her baby girl, Genevieve Upton Verlander.

In the monochromatic picture, Kate donned a printed shirt and looked straight into the camera before clicking the up-close selfie to capture the beautiful, natural moment, something that melted many hearts straight away.

In the caption of her picture, Kate expressed her sentiments about motherhood and wrote how there is no greater superpower in the world than being a mother. Most of her fans wholeheartedly agreed with the message, and within an hour of having been posted, the picture amassed more than 50,000 likes and close to 500 comments.

Praising the model for taking a break from her career and focusing on her mommy duties, one fan told her that she’s doing an amazing job, adding that they can’t wait to see Kate back on the runway and magazine covers soon.

Another fan commented that she is a beautiful woman, an amazing wife, and a strong mother and requested her to “keep up the good work.”

Although the picture captured a beautiful and empowering moment and represented the most realistic image of motherhood, many followers posted rude and unethical comments on the post by sexualizing the act of breastfeeding. Many called the infant “lucky,” while one person even wrote that he is jealous of the infant.

Although many of her followers supported her and shamed the rude comments, the misogyny continued and one person even wrote that every time the model flashes her boobs, it is a moment for everyone to cherish.

This isn’t the first time that the model has tried to celebrate motherhood by trying to normalize breastfeeding. On Valentine’s Day last month, the model shared a picture of herself on Instagram wherein she was featured using a breast pump before going on her date. As The Daily Mail reported, even though a lot of misogynistic followers criticized and shamed the model’s approach to breastfeeding, many people supported her too, including Victoria Secret angel Lily Aldridge and editor of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue MJ Day.

Prior to posting her newest Instagram snap, Kate also shared a throwback snap of her baby bump along with a strong message for women across the globe. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model said the following.