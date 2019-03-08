Mark Consuelos Honors Kelly Ripa And Daughter Lola On International Women’s Day With Sweet Post

It’s International Women’s Day which means that it’s only fitting for people all over the globe to post tributes to the special women in their life, even celebrities.

Riverdale star Mark Consuelos is the latest celeb to take to social media to pay tribute to the amazing women in his life, including his wife Kelly Ripa. On Instagram earlier today, Consuelos shared a few photos of Ripa and their daughter, Lola Consuelos, whom he referred to as the “heart and soul” of his family.

The first photo in the series shows Ripa with her daughter, Lola. The two ladies are all smiles as they pose on the red carpet at the CNN Heroes Awards. Kelly looks stunning in a black top with tiny white polka hots and she wears her short, blonde locks down and curled. Lola looks just as pretty as her mother in a form fitting green dress with a few gold necklaces to go with the outfit.

The next photo shows a throwback of the two girls. In the cute snapshot, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host appears makeup free and smiles for the camera as she hugs her daughter. Like her mother, Lola also gives a big smile into the camera and looks as happy as can be. The third photo is yet another throwback, and in this photo, the girls are even younger than the one prior.

Both ladies can be seen rocking swimsuits as they put their heads together and once again give big smiles into the camera. The final photo from the series is one of Kelly and a baby Lola, and once again, they’re at the beach. Just like the rest of the photos in the deck, the girls smile big for the camera and look as cute as can be.

So far, Mark’s post has earned him a lot of attention with over 56,000 likes in addition to 180-plus comments. Some fans took to the post to gush over how amazing Kelly and Lola look while countless others told Mark that he is a lucky man.

“I love the last photo. Lola is absolutely stunning,” one follower wrote along with a heart emoji.

“Kelly Ripa never ages. Love you guys since the AMC days. What a pleasure it’s been to watch your family grow. Thank you for sharing with all of us.”

“That is an absolutely gorgeous photo,” one more fan commented.

It’s safe to say that Mark Consuelos is one pretty lucky guy.