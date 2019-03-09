Halle Berry Stuns With Incredibly Fit & Flexible Figure At 52

The gorgeous actress showed off her spectacularly fit figure in a jaw-dropping workout photo posted to Instagram.

Halle Berry is celebrating International Women’s Day by engaging in one of her favorite activities – working her muscular, incredibly fit body in the gym.

The stunning actress is well-known for her passion for fitness and often uses her Instagram page to document her intense workout routine – which she always manages to make seem like a lot of fun, despite the obvious great amounts of effort, discipline, and determination that she undoubtedly puts into staying fit.

Needless to say, the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress is in phenomenal shape and, at 52, boasts a spectacular figure that shows beauty and health have nothing in common with age. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Berry even features a regular segment on her Instagram page under the #FitnessFriday hashtag.

And, since today is Friday, the Catwoman star took to the popular social media platform to post yet another inspiring workout photo, which she captioned with a very empowering message in celebration of International Women’s Day.

“It’s my hope that EVERY woman can feel magnificent and as truly powerful as they really are… today and everyday,” Berry wrote in the photo caption.

In the snapshot, the Kingsman: The Golden Circle actress shows off her age-defying figure as she climbs the rope at the gym. The gorgeous A-lister shows a spectacular amount of physical strength and jaw-dropping flexibility as she performs the difficult exercise – one that is known as pure gym-class hell and a nightmare to people who are not particularly athletic – with flawless technique.

To make matters even more astounding, Berry flaunts her fitness prowess by doing the splits in mid-air, spreading her legs as she balances her body by keeping a tight grip on the rope.

In the incredible photo, the Cloud Atlas actress showcased her ageless physique in black leggings and a matching tank top. The difficult and straining pose highlighted her muscular arms, which glistened with sweat as she worked her magic on the rope.

In the photo caption, Berry dedicated today’s #FitnessFriday snapshot “to all of the inspiring and strong women” that have helped shape her fitness journey along the way.

A couple of hours later, the actress returned to Instagram to share a second inspirational photo marking International Women’s Day. In the latest snap, Berry wore a black Hiperfly T-shirt inscribed with the words, “Women empower women,” and a black beanie hat that also gave tribute to this special day.

“Let’s keep lifting each other up!” Berry wrote in the photo caption. The actress also gave a shout-out to Hiperfly and 87eleven Action Design, which is one of the companies producing the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum movie, thanking them for lifting her up throughout her fitness journey.