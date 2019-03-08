Washington Man Gave Police A Fake Name At Traffic Stop, But The Name He Picked Was A Real Man With Warrants

Michael Kinne may want to think a little longer before picking a fake name to give to police from now on.

The Washington man was pulled over this week at a traffic stop in Spokane, and police say that when they asked for identification, Kinne instead gave them a fake name. But when police looked up the “made up” name that Kinne gave, they found in their database a real person — and one who happened to have some warrants for his arrest.

As a report from KXLY noted, police officers ran the name and then went back to Kinne to inform him of the warrants. It was then that Kinne provided his real name, police said.

The report noted that Kinne was driving with a woman who had a no contact order against him, and police allowed her to leave the scene on her own.

This was actually far from the first time that a fake name someone gave to police ended up backfiring on them. A similar incident took place in California, where police in Redding stopped a man and woman for suspicious behavior while they were patrolling a housing subdivision. As KRC-TV reported, the man gave police a fake name that turned out to be a real person who had a felony arrest warrant.

Police were later able to identify the man as 41-year-old Joshua Isaacson, who was on post-release community supervision for possession of a stolen vehicle. A police search turned up a host of drug-related items on Isaacson, including four grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, drug packaging materials, and a .22 caliber revolver, the report noted.

The same thing happened to a Florida man in 2015. Police say Darius Devonte McClain was playing loud music from his car stereo when officers approached him. When they asked for McClain’s name, police say he actually gave the name of his brother — who happened to have a warrant out for his arrest.

The lesson here- If you give officers a fake name, make sure there aren't any warrants out for someone with that name. https://t.co/BntcfEPtZB — Wendy Suares (@wsuares) March 8, 2019

As the New York Daily News noted, Darius was in quite a bit of trouble himself.

“McClain, on felony probation for introducing contraband into a detention facility, finally copped to lying to officers,” the report noted. “He [was taken to] Polk County Jail for giving a false ID and probation violation.”

In Washington state, Michael Kinne was arrested on charges of violating an order, driving with a suspended license, and making false or misleading statements to police officers.