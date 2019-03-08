Kylie Jenner Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Kylie Jenner isn’t letting the drama in her personal life stop her from the things she loves, such as posting sassy photos on social media.

On Friday, March 8, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a sexy snapshot of herself showing off her hourglass figure while serving some serious attitude in the process.

In the photograph, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is seen wearing a pair of skin-tight red latex pants that hug her curves. She also sports a skimpy white bralette top, which flaunts her ample cleavage, and gives fans a look at Jenner’s flat belly and super toned tummy.

Kylie sports a watch on her left wrist, as well as rings on both hands in the picture. She also holds onto a red heart-shaped clutch, and dons a thick chain around her neck.

The reality star has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls. She also rocks a full face of makeup in the photo, which includes a bronzed glow, highlighter on her cheeks, pink blush, darkened eyebrows and thick lashes, as well as a berry color on her lips. Kylie also wears earth tone colors on her eyelids, and looks to the side in the photograph.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner has been having a rough few weeks. The reality star had to throw her best friend, Jordyn Woods, out of her house after she allegedly hooked up with her sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson.

Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship is said to be on the rocks, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to work through their issues and rekindle their relationship in the future.

Meanwhile, Jenner has also been dealing with rumors about her relationship with boyfriend Travis Scott. It’s being rumored that Kylie found incriminating messages on her baby daddy’s phone via Instagram, and that she accused him of cheating on her.

Travis denied the allegations, and then deleted his Instagram account. Sources claim that he did so in order to prove his loyalty to Kylie, and the couple are reportedly still together.

Kylie has not publicly spoken out about her drama with Jordyn Woods, or her allegedly cheating claims against Travis.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for a new season on the E! network later this month.