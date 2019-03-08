Blake Shelton Loves How Gwen Stefani ‘Fawns Over’ Him, Per ‘HL’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been going strong for years now. The couple, who met on the set of The Voice, have become one of music’s fan favorite couples, and the show no signs of slowing down.

According to Hollywood Life, Blake Shelton particularly loves the way that Gwen Stefani shows him how much she loves him by relishing attention on him quite often.

Sources tell the outlet that Shelton loves how much Stefani loves him, and how she is very vocal about her feelings about their relationship, often posting about Blake on social media, or speaking about him in an interview.

“Talk about flattering. When the person you are in love with tells anyone and everyone that you are sexy, how is that ever a bad thing? It is really only a great thing to hear, and Blake is taking it as such. But since Blake is so playful with everything and a genuinely funny guy, he jokes with Gwen about being the sexiest man alive all the time and that Gwen is late to the game on her claims of him being sexy. They both have fun with it, and he appreciates how she fawns over him because he feels that she is amazing herself,” an insider dished.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani recently took to her Instagram account to ask her fans to rate Blake Shelton’s level of hotness. The No Doubt lead singer shared a black and white photo of Blake smiling to her story and then used the meter function to get her fans’ opinions about Shelton’s good looks.

Later, Gwen shared another photo of Blake to social media. In the second photo, Shelton was on stage performing, and Stefani captioned the photo, “King.”

For Valentine’s Day, the couple revealed that Gwen had treated Blake to a cake that had “Gwen Loves Blake” written in frosting. OF course, Shelton also loves to gush over Stefani. For Valentine’s Day the country music superstar took to his own social media account to wish his fans a happy day and revealed that he hoped everyone had a Gwen Stefani in their lives, as he was so lucky to have her in his.

As many fans know, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met at a time when they were both going through messy divorces. The pair hit it off and quickly became one of Hollywood’s cutest couples. They seemingly haven’t looked back since.