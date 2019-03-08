‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Victoria’s Worst Nightmare

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, March 8 brings Victoria’s gut-wrenching testimony about J.T.’s abuse. However, Christine still does not think the abuse means that Victoria got to be the judge and jury for J.T., and Christine accuses the women of premeditation. Plus, Mia demanded an explanation from Rey while Nick and Billy worked on a plan to save Victoria, Nikki, and Sharon.

Michael (Christian J. LeBlanc) walked Victoria (Amelia Heinle) through her testimony. She described the abuse she suffered at J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) hands in excruciating detail. Michael even played the video of J.T. attacking Victoria. In the end, Victoria swore she would be dead if it hadn’t been for Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) intervention. Victoria truly feared for her life the evening J.T. broke into her house during the girl’s night.

When Christine cross-examined Victoria, she asked why Victoria agreed to marry J.T. when he had been so abusive. Victoria said that after the events of the video things never again got physical until the night, Nikki hit J.T. with the fireplace poker. When Christine gave her closing statement, she told the jury that even if what Victoria said was true, it didn’t provide the women with the right to be judge, jury, and executioner for J.T. Of course, Michael told them that they must find the defendants not guilty. The jury left for deliberation.

Elsewhere, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Billy (Jason Thompson) talked about how if Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) hadn’t been at Victoria’s that night then maybe the women would’ve called 911 and none of this ever would’ve happened. Later, Nick decided that perhaps J.T. is still alive and it would get the women off the hook.

Elsewhere, at their apartment, Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) pushed Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) to explain himself. Rey said that Mia is the woman he wants and not Sharon (Sharon Case). However, Mia said she felt like Rey only said that because he’s ruined things with Sharon by arresting her. She challenged Rey to tell her he doesn’t love Sharon. Then Mia berated her husband for making her feel like an idiot in the courtroom during his testimony. The Inquisitr reported that Y&R fans are conflicted like Mia about whether or not Rey tricked Sharon.

Rey finally broke down and told Mia that he knows she still has feelings for Arturo (Jason Canela). Rey decided he couldn’t live the lie anymore. Mia was correct — Rey is in love with Sharon. While Mia demanded they fight for their marriage, Rey declined and agreed to care for her and their baby. Rey said he could not forget that Mia attacked Lola (Sasha Calle), and he left to check on his sister while Mia sobbed.