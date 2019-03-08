Russian Bombshell Viki Odintcova Ditches Bra And Leaves Her Shirt Unbuttoned To Flaunt Assets

Russian model Viki Odintcova recently treated her 4.8 million Instagram followers to a very sexy snap which not only became an instant hit but also left her legions of ardent admirers totally hot under the collar.

In the picture – which the 25-year-old model posted to wish a happy Women’s Day to her fans, Viki was featured wearing a white shirt which she left unbuttoned and wore nothing underneath. As a result, Viki provided a generous view of her perky breasts and taut stomach which sent temperatures immediately soaring. And not only that but the model also flaunted her long, bare legs as she posed for the camera by sitting on the floor of her room.

In terms of her beauty looks, the stunner applied minimal makeup and let her brunette tresses down to pull off a simple yet sexy look. Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Moscow, Russia – the model’s hometown.

Within a few hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, Viki’s busty display racked up more than 104,000 likes and above 700 comments wherein fans showered the model with various compliments. While most of the comments were posted in Russian, a quick glance at the comments section shows that people from all over the world took their time to leave notes on the picture and used complimentary words and phrases to describe her beauty.

Praising the model’s amazing figure, many fans wrote that she is one of the sexiest models alive, while another one said that she deserves more fame and acknowledgement from international companies because she is totally worth it. Others, per usual, showered her with words like “incredible breasts,” “you are a true goddess,” “marry me please,” and “you are perfect in every way.”

Other fans responded to Viki’s caption and wished her a happy Women’s Day, adding that she is a strong woman who is not only beautiful but is also a source of inspiration for many young girls and upcoming models.

Apart from the risqué photograph, Viki also posted a few Instagram Stories and in the first one, the model could be seen spilling out of a low-neck brown dress. The model wore a gold-and-diamond pendant and to spice things up, she took her camera near her chest to show off her pendant but in the process, she also provided a generous, up-close view of her never-ending cleavage.

Viki’s popularity started growing in 2016 after she started posting her risqué photographs on Instagram. In an interview with The Shot Connect, the model was asked about the type of men that she prefers to date.

In response, the model said that she doesn’t have an ideal type in mind, but she looks for a man who should be kind, smart and must have a sense of humor. The brunette bombshell also talked about her biggest, unfulfilled sexual fantasy and said the following.