‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Carly Remains In Danger As Jason And Laura Scramble

As many fans had anticipated, there was a major cliffhanger at the end of Friday’s episode of General Hospital. Spoilers tease that Monday’s show will be a wild one and the week of March 11 will contain plenty of twists and turns. What comes next for Ava, Ryan, and Carly?

Viewers watched on Friday as Jason and Laura caught up to “Kevin” and Ava as they were about to cross a footbridge into Canada. Even though Laura tried to explain to Ava that she was with Ryan and not Kevin, Ava remained convinced that she was with Kevin who was suffering a breakdown.

Before Ava could come to grips with the truth, which would include the realization that she lost Kiki due to her “fiance,” Ryan kissed her and pulled both of them off the bridge. The previews for Monday indicate that Jason and Laura will rush to try to save them.

While everybody will have to tune in to see exactly how it happens, General Hospital spoilers point toward both Ryan and Ava surviving the fall. As The Inquisitr detailed, the buzz is that Ava will soon realize that “Kevin” is truly Ryan and she’ll be anxious to confront him.

Unfortunately, Carly was still on her own heading into the Friday cliffhanger. The good news is that Carly regained consciousness and was showing a fierce determination to get out of the tough spot Ryan left her in so she could get back to her family.

The preview for Monday, however, suggests that Carly will fall during her treacherous climb and perhaps go unconscious again. Ava did tell Jason what little she knew about where Ryan supposedly left Carly, against Ryan’s wishes. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicate that Jason will be fully determined to get to his best friend and it seems likely he’ll turn his focus back to that quite soon.

Obviously, Carly will be saved, but it’s not clear yet exactly how or when that happens. What about her pregnancy? Right now, no specific General Hospital spoilers have emerged pinning down an answer to that question one way or the other.

The episode airing on Wednesday, March 20 will show Carly feeling increasingly concerned, which could be a hint she’s still pregnant. However, she could also be worried about Sonny, Dante, Josslyn, or even about what’s going on with Ryan at that point.

General Hospital spoilers hint that there are still several buzzworthy twists and turns coming up during the week of March 11 and the action will kick back into gear on Monday. Fans have had a lot to say about these latest developments and they cannot wait to see what comes next.