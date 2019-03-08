‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Daughter Is ‘Doing Great’ After Suffering A Broken Bone

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi had to endure one of the scariest things a parent can face- their child breaking a bone. According to a report from Ok! Magazine, Snooki’s four-year-old daughter Giovanna is “doing great” after breaking her arm.

Snooki runs an Instagram account for her daughter and, on the account, she posted a photo of her daughter wearing a sling.

“Sissy broke her first bone. Mommy told her smile as she tried on her sling so we can laugh about it when she’s older. She’s doing just great & cant wait to be 100% again!”

Breaking a bone is a scary experience for sure. According to the report, Snooki opened up about how her daughter broke her bone. In a video, Snooki talked about what happened and revealed that at first, she thought her daughter had only bruised her arm.

“I swore it was just bruised, but it still hurt yesterday. So I went to get her looked at. My poor baby! She broke that bone up there and she got a little chip.”

Poor Giovanna! Luckily, the little girl will heal up quickly, Snooki revealing that everything should “be fine” in about four weeks. Even though everything is okay, it is still a scary experience for any parent to go through.

Snooki is currently pregnant with baby number three and is due in May. She revealed the news to her followers around Thanksgiving when she made a post to Instagram sharing the news. Since then, she has been open about her pregnancy with her followers and has been sharing plenty of pregnancy updates as well as baby bump photos.

Snooki and her husband already have two kids together, their four-year-old daughter Giovanna and their six-year-old son Lorenzo. The reality show star revealed the gender of their third baby via a YouTube video with the help of her six-year-old son. A baseball filled with powder was hit with a baseball bat by her son. Once hit, blue powder was revealed, showing that Snooki and her family will welcome another boy into their family.

As previously reported by Inquisitr, Snooki recently showed off her baby bump on the red carpet.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi rose to fame on the hit MTV show Jersey Shore. The show was on the air from 2009-2012 and introduced the world to Snooki and her pals. Recently, most of the cast returned for a revival of the show titled Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. A third season of the show will reportedly premiere later this year.