Jessica Simpson Reportedly Not Having Anymore Children After Baby Number Three Per ‘Hollywood Life’

Jessica Simpson is currently pregnant with baby number three and will soon be welcoming another daughter into her family. However, will the singer want any more babies after Birdie is welcomed into the family? A source spoke to Hollywood Life and revealed that Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson won’t be having any more babies!

“This pregnancy has taken a lot out of her this time around and as happy as she will be to have a new little girl in the family, she will be very happy to have this be the last child for the family.”

Jessica and Eric are already parents to six-year-old Maxwell and five-year-old Ace. Birdie will make baby number three and will reportedly complete their family.

This pregnancy has been especially difficult for the singer who has been open about her pregnancy struggles on social media. Back in January, she revealed that she was suffering from severely swollen feet. She took to Instagram to ask her fans if they had any remedies. A few days later, she shared a photo of herself “cupping” her feet in hopes it would help with the swelling.

However, swollen feet aren’t the only thing that Jessica has had to deal with during her third pregnancy. Acid reflux is something that a lot of pregnant women have to endure, but Jessica’s was so bad that she purchased her own sleep recliner to help.

For a few days, fans hadn’t heard from Jessica who has been updating social media regularly. She finally posted that she was home from the hospital, but it wasn’t because she was giving birth. Rather, the singer revealed she had been in the hospital after battling bronchitis.

Posting a photo of herself to Instagram, Jessica wrote, “After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home! Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey. I am slowly getting healthier every day. Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!”

She added that she was “counting down the days” until she got to meet her baby.

Fans suspected that she had picked the name Birdie for her daughter after photos from Jessica’s baby shower were posted on Instagram. Wearing a white dress and flower crown, Jessica stood below a sign that read “Birdie’s nest” while cradling her baby belly. Now, Jessica has been referring to her baby as “Birdie” in her posts, confirming fan’s suspicions.

Jessica Simpson hasn’t revealed her exact due date, but fans suspect she is due sometime in the spring.