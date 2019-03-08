Luke Perry’s Daughter Sophie Honors Her Mother Minnie Following Dad’s Death: ‘She Is A Rock For Everybody’

While many people are remembering her father with touching tributes over the past few days, Luke Perry’s daughter Sophie is taking a moment to thank her mother for helping her get through such a tough time in her life.

As fans know, Luke Perry sadly passed away this past Monday, March 4, following a massive stroke. At the time of his death, he was surrounded by friends and family and now, people are remembering him for what an amazing person and actor he was. And while 18-year-old Sophie Perry already paid tribute to her father earlier this week, she felt the need to also send kudos to her mother, Minnie Sharp, for being her rock.

Sophie starts off the Instagram post by saying that while she knows her dad is the super star, she got really lucky in the parental department because her mom is Minnie, someone who also happens to be her best friend, she says.

“And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She’s the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute sh** situation without you.”

To end the post, Sophie says that it’s fitting that today is International Women’s Day because her mom is one “kick a** mama.” Along with the post, Perry shared one photo of herself and her mother that seems to have been taken sometime in the last year as well as two throwback photos — one solo shot of her mom and one of her mom and Luke back when they were still together.

It comes as no shock that Sophie’s post has already earned her a lot of attention with over 11,000 likes in addition to 600 plus comments. Some fans took to the post remind Sophie to stay strong while others applauded her mother for being so brave during such a tough time. Of course, countless others sent their condolences to her father, Luke.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this week, the teen also remembered her father with a lengthy Instagram post. In the post, she also took time to thank fans for all of the love that they had sent her over the past few days.

“A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast, she wrote. “I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.”

She continued the post by saying that while she cannot individually respond to the hundreds of messages that she has received from fans all over the world, she assures followers that she has seen their messages and they have definitely not gone unnoticed.