‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: Billy And Phyllis Get Heated

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 11 Phyllis and Billy get heated while Summer makes plans for her next move. Plus, Kerry sends a strange message.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) have a tense exchange, according to She Knows Soaps. It’s no secret that there’s no love lost between Billy and Phyllis right now, and because they still work together at Jabot, things are awkward. Add to that the fact that Billy and Jack (Peter Bergman) have decided to try to take Phyllis out of her role as CEO at the cosmetics company due to her role in J.T.’s apparent death, things are downright uncomfortable.

Phyllis gets a reality check during her encounter with Billy, and she realizes just how vulnerable she is. After Nick (Joshua Morrow) rejected her attempt at reconciliation, and now troubles at work, it looks like Phyllis has nobody to turn to and nobody to count on. Plus, her daughter Summer (Hunter King) is suddenly engaged to Kyle (Michael Mealor), and Phyllis knows there’s something else going on there.

Meanwhile, Summer plans her next move. She has Kyle right where she wants him, and there’s no way Summer will let him slip away even if it takes undergoing a risky surgery to keep him. Kyle just wants to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life even if it resigns him to a year of marriage to Summer. The biggest concern for Kyle is that Lola lives and accomplishes her dreams.

As for Summer, she’s in high gear making sure she snags Kyle and gets him to say “I do” before she goes under the knife for Lola. She believes that she can make the young Abbott fall in love with her during the year time limit she put on the marriage.

Finally, Kerry (Alice Hunter) sends a cryptic message. After balking at spying on her boss and friend Phyllis for Jack, Kerry went ahead and signed on for a deal, which she had Jack put in writing. However, that might not be all Kerry has up her sleeve. Ever since her arrival in Genoa City Kerry has been somewhat secretive. Sure, she revealed she decided to freeze her eggs, which caused a brief hiccup in her relationship with Jack, but they worked through that. However, Inquisitr reported that Kerry will leave Genoa City, and Hunter teased an exciting storyline that brings her character’s exit. Perhaps this message is the beginning of the end for the Jabot chemist.