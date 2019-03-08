Andy Cohen Is Begging OG Caroline Manzo To Return To ‘RHONJ,’ Per ‘Radar’

Could an OG housewife be returning to The Real Housewives of New Jersey next season? According to Radar Online, it’s possible since the outlet is reporting Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen is begging Caroline Manzo to return to the franchise. A Radar insider is claiming that Andy will not stop calling Caroline asking her to return to the show, which she started on back in 2009.

The only current OG of RHONJ is Teresa Giudice, who had a messy split with Caroline after being friends with the mom-of-three for years. Teresa has made it clear she has no interest in reconnecting with Caroline, meaning the latter’s return on the show would make for some serious fireworks.

“Caroline has turned him down so many times, but he is really trying to convince her to come back. But she’s worried that the fans won’t be there for her,” the insider revealed.

Radar is also reporting that filming for Season 10 has already begun, with the network trying to capture all the drama surrounding Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, and his deportation case. Currently, Joe has been ordered to be deported at the end of his prison sentence for fraud. There are no rumors that Caroline is filming for Season 10 at this time. Reports of Andy’s conversations with Caroline center around a possible Season 11 return.

Mike Pont / Getty Images

“Teresa doesn’t want Caroline back, but she doesn’t make the decisions on the show,” the source continued. “And Andy can be very persuasive.”

At Season 9’s end, Teresa was at odds with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and newcomer Jackie Goldschneider. Adding another enemy to the cast list would even out the playing field for RHONJ, but Caroline’s return would be unlikely. The author has mentioned several times she is not interested in returning to the show.

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

An OG from RHONJ has already left and come back, as Dina Manzo departed after Season 2 and rejoined the franchise for Season 6 after Caroline had retired from the series. Danielle Staub also left the show after Season 2 but came back in Season 8 as a friend of the housewives. At this time, Danielle is still not an official housewife on RHONJ.

Caroline, along with sister Dina, Jacqueline Laurita, and Danielle were the first five women on RHONJ when the franchise began in 2009. Caroline lasted for five seasons before calling it quits, but appeared in her family’s own spinoff show, Manzo’d With Children which ran for three seasons starting in 2015.