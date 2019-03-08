Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Flo Convinces Zoe

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 11 tease that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) may finally convince Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) that she needs to come clean. The croupier-turned-waitress no longer wants to live a lie and needs to persuade Zoe that the truth is their only option.

Zoe was not happy to find Flo still in Los Angeles. She thought that the blonde had returned to Las Vegas and had moved on with her life. So when she bumped into Flo at the popular bar hangout, she flipped. She told her in no uncertain terms that she needed to leave L.A. immediately. Zoe knew that the bar was a favorite spot for the Forrester Creations crew and that it was a matter of time before someone recognized her.

Zoe’s gut feeling was correct. Not only did Flo meet Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) on her first day at her new job, but she also ran into her high school sweetheart Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). While Zoe introduced Flo as Phoebe’s birth mother to Hope, Wyatt decided to invite his ex to dinner that evening. Little did Flo know that Hope would also be present at the soiree as well.

Hope and Liam get to know Flo during a dinner party at Wyatt’s house today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/qVu0W4aneb — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 8, 2019

The Inquisitr detailed how Hope and Flo bonded after Hope blurted out that Flo was Phoebe’s biological mother. Hope feels a connection to Flo since she thinks that they both lost their daughters. However, Flo really just feels guilty for passing off Hope’s baby as her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicate that Zoe is furious when she sees Wyatt’s selfie with Flo on his social media page. In the background, she also spies Liam and Hope with them. When she meets up with the craps dealer, Zoe will rage at Flo for not leaving Los Angeles.

Flo will then tell a shocked Zoe how she knows Wyatt. She would never have gone to his dinner party had she known that Hope was Wyatt’s sister-in-law. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe will blast Flo for not leaving L.A. in the first place, but Flo will point out that it’s too late now.

She will inform Zoe that Hope told everyone that she was Phoebe’s biological mother. It also seems as if she may try and convince Zoe to come clean because The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state “Reese tries to convince Zoe and Flo not to reveal the baby switch.” It appears as if Flo and Zoe both want to tell Hope and Liam that their daughter is alive and well.

The only problem is that Steffy is taking that baby to Paris. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.