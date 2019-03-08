‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Gushes Over Son, ‘Shocked’ About How Much He Is Learning

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska is a mom-of-three, but recently she took to social media to gush over her middle child, son Watson. Her son turned two-years-old in January, but the reality show star and her husband can’t believe how much their little guys has been learning!

On Twitter, Chelsea replied to a video from her snap story which showed her son knowing some of his colors. It turns out that his colors aren’t the only thing little Watson has been working on.

Chelsea replied, “I seriously cannot believe how much he’s been learning the last couple of weeks. Tonight he counted to 7 and you should’ve seen the looks on mine and Coles face lolllll..pure shock.”

Of course, as most parents know children at that age are little sponges and are able to soak up so much knowledge, so it isn’t too surprising that Watson is learning so much.

Chelsea has been sharing her life with fans on the hit reality show for several years now. With Teen Mom 2 currently airing new episodes from Season 9, fans have been able to watch how much has changed in Chelsea’s life. So far this season, she moved into a lovely new home with her husband and kids as well as gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Layne. Although she gave birth to Layne on her own birthday back in August, fans just now got to watch it happen on the show.

Although she has three kids at home, Chelsea recently opened up about whether or not she plans on having more kids with her husband, Cole. As previously reported by Inquisitr, Chelsea revealed that she does want to have another baby. While she admitted she wouldn’t want to have a home birth, she did mention that she wouldn’t mind having a water birth at the hospital.

On January 25, Chelsea’s middle child Watson turned two-years-old. She took to Instagram to share some sweet photos of her boy and also write a sweet message.

Chelsea wrote, “My baby boy is 2. happy birthday to the BEST little boy in the entire world. Thank you for making me laugh ALL day every day…There’s not enough words than can describe how sweet and kind this little guy is my baby love.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently airing Monday nights on MTV. Fans can catch up with Chelsea Houska and her whole family on Monday nights.